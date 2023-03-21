Best Sites Like PCH Games: Top PCH Games Alternatives
March 21, 2023
PCH Games is the gaming area of the larger Publishers Clearing House website, a site known for offering lots of sweepstakes events throughout the year. While it’s a promising site to use if you want to enter such events, you may also want to find other top sites like PCH Games. You can find out the best recommendations in this article, along with learning more about PCH Games.
Some of these sites offer welcome offers, including the exclusive 5% rakeback offer for Stake.us if you use the coupon code CRYPTGAMBL. Read on to see where else you might sign up for game alternatives.
4 top features to expect when you visit PCH Games
If you want to unearth the best sites like PCH Games, it makes sense to begin by exploring the PCH Games website first. This gives you something to think about when considering the competitors. You can go through four of the best features you can expect to see at PCH Games below.
1: They offer a daily slots tournament
Plenty of members of PCH Games will flock to the slots tournament action. The top scoring player each day wins $100, with another $100 prize reserved for the top token winner. You can see the time remaining for the latest tournament on the site, so it is easy to follow progress. They also supply you with a leaderboard, so you can see who is in pole position and who is following behind. If you make it onto the leaderboard, you can see how close you might get to the prize, too.
2: They provide players with a range of casino games to play
Variety is good to see at a site like PCH Games. They cover many gaming areas, although the site does not have the same feel as an online casino or even a social gaming casino. Expect solitaire, MahJong, and even some word games to spice things up and keep a different stance at PCH Games.
3: You can play instant win scratch cards for real prizes
Online scratch cards are popular and quick to play on many sites. PCH Games provides a collection of scratch cards that produce prize chances of either $5,000 or $2,500. Some of the cards are themed around sports, whereas others take on a fiery theme with plenty of chili peppers.
4: You can also try some arcade games
Their collection of arcade games includes titles such as Bull’s Eye Bucks and Prize Grabber, bringing the arcade theme into focus. They include some carnival-themed games as well, offering you a chance to play for a prize of $1,000 in games such as the Bean Bag Toss and the Dunk Tank.
The 3 best sites like PCH Games you won’t want to miss
While there are many similar sites to choose from, the three that follow provide many features and highlights aimed at those who love participating in sweeps events.
1. Stake.us: A social casino that delivers on all counts
Stake.us is active on Twitter, so make sure you follow them there along with regularly visiting the site to discover the latest games and action happening there. Stake.us is a top pick based on the game collection alone, as they go far beyond the slots you would expect to see when you arrive.
They’re notable for their original games area, offering a few of their own iconic slot ideas along with other casino games from their own developers. Aside from those, they also deliver slots from game studios including Pragmatic Play and Kalamba, with over 300 available titles there at present.
Signing up is simple enough, and you can claim an exclusive 5% rakeback offer too if you use the bonus code CRYPTGAMBL. Once you’ve got your account ready, you can begin collecting and playing with Gold Coins for social gaming. Stake Cash is the currency to collect if you wish to play for the chance to redeem real cash prizes, landing it on top of this list of the best sites like PCH Games.
2. Live! Social Casino: Social gaming as you’ve never seen before
It’s hard to miss the bright and bouncy nature of Live! Social Casino. The site uses a news-style appearance, with a top panel changing to tell you more about different parts of the website. They’re offering 10,000 credits as a welcome bonus for you to begin playing with if you sign up, followed by a bonus every consecutive day that you log in. They’ve arranged this to make sure you get something better each day, rewarding you if you remember.
There are two areas of games to explore – the slots and the table games. They provide an area solely for new slot games, but the collection is split according to how many paylines each game can offer. With games pouring in from NetEnt and Everi, along with the appropriately-named Spin Games, there’s quite a collection to explore.
Some of the games are locked for VIP access only, so you must meet the minimum level of virtual credits to access the VIP area. However, this feature does provide you with something else to aim for as you settle into the site.
3. You should be in a hurry to check out Rush Games
Rush Games provides an impressive collection of games supplied by nine game studios, including NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. This guarantees that you’ll get access to famous games including Fruit Shop Christmas Edition and Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood.
That’s only the start of the experience though. The games area also reveals table games. There’s blackjack along with game variations extending to craps, Casino Hold ‘Em, and roulette. Offering games from several providers does mean the casino can offer a wider range of games than it might otherwise be able to.
One of the perks of choosing Rush Games is that you’ll get more virtual credits to play with every two hours. The best sites like PCH Games should always deliver plenty of gaming potential, including lots of virtual credits, chips, or Gold Coins to play with. Being able to top up your stash every couple of hours is anexcellent way to enhance your game time. This comes on top of the daily bonus that you receive each day when logging in at Rush Games.
How to spot the best sites like PCH Games to suit your preferences
Most players won’t want to sign up to multiple websites as it makes it more difficult to keep up with all the sweepstakes events and prizes on offer. Use these tips to help you work out which site is best for you.
What kinds of games do you like to play?
Stake.us fares well as a site offering a range of casino games rather than merely focusing on slots. However, they still do well in that area, creating their own slots for players to try as well.
If you only ever play online slots, you can focus on finding a site that offers those games in abundance. However, many of the sweeps sites also provide table games such as blackjack and baccarat, along with scratch cards and other table games. Keno, Plinko, and even dice games appear in the collection at Stake.us, showing just how diverse the entertainment can be there.
Does the site offer a welcome bonus?
Welcome bonuses are common among online casinos, but did you know you can even pick up a bonus like this at sweepstakes sites? Even though you do not need to purchase anything to play, you’ll usually receive some Gold Coins when you open your account. There could be daily login bonuses up for grabs too. Stake.us has an exclusive 5% rakeback offer for you to claim if you haven’t yet joined yet; use the coupon code CRYPTGAMBL to claim yours today.
Are there plenty of ways to get Sweeps Coins?
While different social gaming casinos work independently of each other, many of them offer Sweeps Coins for you to use when playing their casino games. These provide you with a chance of redeeming real prizes. These are not available for purchase, but you will often receive some if you decide to buy Gold Coin bundles.
However, as with all sweepstakes sites, no purchase is necessary, so watch for various opportunities to collect Sweeps Coins in other ways. Sites that are active on social media often create events for their fans, so you can enter for a chance of winning some Sweeps Coins.
Sign up to the best alternatives to PCH Games today
Publishers Clearing House has developed many sweepstakes events for its fans to enter. Their PCH Games area provides even more chances to gain prizes, with a range of casino and casual games to play along the way.
The best sites like PCH Games mentioned in this article have much more to offer too, so think about which one might have the best array of games and prizes on offer to suit your personal needs. They’re wonderful for passing the time by while keeping you in the loop with the chance of some cash prizes.
Best alternatives to PCH Games FAQs
What sweepstakes are similar to PCH?
There are several websites that run on a sweepstakes model like PCH Games does. The best example is Stake.us, a sweeps site that offers social casino gaming for those who want to appreciate games for free. You can also take part in their sweeps events if you play using Stake Cash. They offer deals too, including an exclusive signup offer for 5% rakeback with the code CRYPTGAMBL.
How can I get on PCH without a purchase?
The sweeps events at PCH provide you with an official entry form. You simply need to complete the form with the required details and submit it online to take part. In contrast, you can play the games at PCH Games without making any purchases there either. They offer a range of casino games with various tournaments and cash prizes available throughout the week.
Why do sweepstakes always say no purchase necessary?
US law has specific rules surrounding sweepstakes. One of the most important rules stipulates that no one should need to buy anything, whether tangible or otherwise, to enter a sweeps event. Sweepstakes events or sites must state that no purchase is required to take part. Buying anything will not influence the odds of winning any prizes. In the case of a sweepstakes casino or games site, you do not need to pay to play those games, and you still stand a chance of winning the sweepstakes prizes.