Best Real Money Sweepstakes Casinos Ohio: OH Sweeps Casinos

What are sweepstakes casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos work differently to standard casinos. They do not let players deposit funds and use real money to play their games. Instead, they provide players with free Gold Coins to play with. These do not lead to cash prizes, so if you play these games and win, you’ll receive more Gold Coins which you cannot withdraw, although you can use them to play more games.

You’ll also find Sweeps Coins at some of these casinos. These could lead to the redemption of actual cash prizes. This is the only way that real money can be attained at social casinos. However, you must you must collect and play with sweeps first, before you can perform a redemption of your sweeps winnings. You won’t be able to buy Sweeps Coins, but there are numerous ways you can pick them up. The best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio always try to provide multiple opportunities to collect more Sweeps Coins.

>>> Register now at stake.us <<<

Are sweeps casinos legal in Ohio?

Yes – in fact, these are the only online casinos you can use if you live in Ohio. The state has not yet legalized proper real money casinos. So, if you can confirm that a social gaming casino or sweeps casino accepts players in Ohio, you are welcome to use that site. The answer is usually revealed in the terms and conditions, where any prohibited states should be listed, so that’s a good place to begin.

What are the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio?

Here are three top casinos that fall into this category. Ohioans can freely sign up and play at these websites, and as you’ll see, they have much to offer. Don’t forget to check for bonuses at each site, especially if you spot an exclusive deal. Stake.us is a good example of how this works, offering 5% rakeback with the exclusive coupon code CRYPTGAMBL.

Pulsz Casino packs in more games than most

What’s it known for?

It boasts a collection of over 500 games and counting.

Pulsz is a colorful site that puts the onus on slot games, so if you love those, you’ll never run short of titles to try. While all the games are of the same type, you’ll still find lots of categories to sort through. You can access Megaways slots if you want a change from regular paylines, while tumbling reels and Hold and Win games also get their own categories to sit in.