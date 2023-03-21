Best Real Money Sweepstakes Casinos Ohio: OH Sweeps Casinos
March 21, 2023
The best real money sweepstakes casinos for players in Ohio qualify as some of the best social casinos online today. Anyone living in the Buckeye State has an array of sites to choose from, as shown in this article. You’ll be able to examine what’s available at each one, while learning more about how sweeps casinos work along the way.
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Sweepstakes casinos work differently to standard casinos. They do not let players deposit funds and use real money to play their games. Instead, they provide players with free Gold Coins to play with. These do not lead to cash prizes, so if you play these games and win, you’ll receive more Gold Coins which you cannot withdraw, although you can use them to play more games.
You’ll also find Sweeps Coins at some of these casinos. These could lead to the redemption of actual cash prizes. This is the only way that real money can be attained at social casinos. However, you must you must collect and play with sweeps first, before you can perform a redemption of your sweeps winnings. You won’t be able to buy Sweeps Coins, but there are numerous ways you can pick them up. The best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio always try to provide multiple opportunities to collect more Sweeps Coins.
Are sweeps casinos legal in Ohio?
Yes – in fact, these are the only online casinos you can use if you live in Ohio. The state has not yet legalized proper real money casinos. So, if you can confirm that a social gaming casino or sweeps casino accepts players in Ohio, you are welcome to use that site. The answer is usually revealed in the terms and conditions, where any prohibited states should be listed, so that’s a good place to begin.
What are the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio?
Here are three top casinos that fall into this category. Ohioans can freely sign up and play at these websites, and as you'll see, they have much to offer.
Pulsz Casino packs in more games than most
What’s it known for?
It boasts a collection of over 500 games and counting.
Pulsz is a colorful site that puts the onus on slot games, so if you love those, you’ll never run short of titles to try. While all the games are of the same type, you’ll still find lots of categories to sort through. You can access Megaways slots if you want a change from regular paylines, while tumbling reels and Hold and Win games also get their own categories to sit in.
It’s easy to keep track of your Gold Coin total and your VIP level, both of which add another layer of ease to the site. Even if you sign up and go through to the site properly for the first time, you’ll find it easy to look around and spot the best it can offer.
How easy is it to buy more Gold Coins?
Very easy – look for the Get Coins message in the top right of the screen. You can choose the package that is right for you.
Luckyland Slots provides slots you’ll fall in love with
What’s it known for?
Colorful slots on all manner of topics
The LuckyLand Slots website gets it just right when it comes to offering information to those who may not have visited a sweepstakes casino in Ohio before. The homepage covers everything you need to know about the site, from Gold Coins for fun play to Sweeps Coins for real prize play.
You can view some of the games before you think about joining. The games page not only lists them but it also provides highlights and a screen shot of each title. There is a forbidden kingdom to explore in Forbidden Fortunes, along with a chance to visit the Dragon’s Den if you are brave enough.
What about buying more Gold Coins?
You can do this while inside any game at LuckyLand. You should see a Buy button in the top right hand corner. If you select it, you can see all the available Gold Coin options to choose from. Buying Gold Coins (while not necessary) can often lead to free Sweeps Coins being granted as well.
Get the fun times rolling at Chumba Casino
What’s it known for?
They offer table games along with the more familiar slots.
Chumba Casino makes a splash of its social side – something that’s clear the moment you arrive on their website. You can’t see all the games on offer until you’ve signed up, but they do provide a hint of some of the titles on the homepage. These include a couple of blackjack titles, confirming their status as one of the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio that offer more than the standard slot games. Even among the few slots hinted at there, you can see there’s a wide range of ideas going on behind the scenes.
They also offer a huge help area via Zendesk, which covers all the questions you might need to ask about the casino and how to use it. It’s perfectly pitched for beginners and seasoned sweeps players alike.
Can you buy more batches of Gold Coins?
Absolutely – you can look through the current deals once you have logged into your account. They offer secure purchases in several denominations, and some include Sweeps Coins as a free bonus too.
3 differences between sweepstakes casinos and regular online casinos
All casinos have overlapping features, not least the games they can offer to their players. Slots always take up much of the available space at each site, for example. So, where do those differences lie? You can check the main points below.
1: Sweeps casinos use two types of coins
Real casinos deal in real funds, whereas the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio use two coins you won’t find at standard casinos. The first is a Gold Coin, and this is only ever used to play fun games. The second is a Sweeps Coin, and this is where the real money prizes can come in. You must find as many Sweeps Coins as you can (they’re not available for purchase) and play games with them to tryand win more. You can then redeem them for real prizes. These are the only prizes you could receive in cash.
2: You cannot make deposits at sweepstakes casinos
Most players will never part with any payment details at the best real money sweepstakes casinos in Ohio or indeed anywhere else in the US. However, there is an opportunity to purchase more Gold Coins if you want to carry on playing. Often, Gold Coin packages include Sweeps Coins too.
3: They have a strong social side
Most sweeps casinos tend to have social media pages where they share news of the site, new game announcements, and chances to win Sweeps Coins. They’re ideal to favorite and follow, as you’ll get more out of the social sweeps casino if you do.
3 things all Ohio residents should check before joining a sweeps casino
Finding the best real money sweepstakes sites in Ohio is much easier if you go through a few important points before you begin your search.
1: Read the terms and conditions to make sure the site is available in Ohio
The sites included here are all available in the Buckeye State. However, you might like their appeal and want to find other sites too. Some offer eye-catching bonuses. If you see something as appealing as that, you still need to check to make sure Ohioan residents are permitted to sign up there.
2: Make sure you understand sweepstakes rules
Plenty of the best real money sweepstakes sites in Ohio have a separate set of rules regarding how the sweeps part of the website works, rather than the general rules for the site. Reading through them will help you understand what to expect from the sweeps approach, especially if you’re new to it.
3: Check available purchase methods if you want to be able to buy more Gold Coins
You’ll use Gold Coins to play the games at social sweeps casinos. There is never any requirement to buy more coins, although some players do like to bolster their collection by purchasing more. If you think you might want to do this – all while knowing the Gold Coins do not lead to real prizes – check for the available purchase options and methods before you sign up.
The best real money sweeps casinos in Ohio await
You can see that residents of Ohio have access to some of the best sweeps sites online today. It may be tricky to choose between the above recommendations, which is why only a visit to each site will help you work out the best one to try. Now that you know what to expect from a sweepstakes casino, you’ll be able to get the most out of each site you decide to sign up to. This might also include welcome offers, so be on the lookout for deals everywhere.
FAQs
Can you play casino games online for real money in Ohio?
No – Ohio law does not yet allow residents to play at online casinos for real money. However, you can join online sweepstakes casinos in the state, along with social gaming casinos that allow players to enjoy the games without making real wagers on them.
What gambling sites can you use in Ohio?
The only casino websites you can use are those that work on a sweepstakes or social basis. These include Pulsz, Luckyland, and Chumba Casino. You are permitted to join and play at any of these casinos as they do not accept deposits or real money bets on their games.
Can I bet online if I live in Ohio?
The law in Ohio allows for sports betting online but not for betting at real money casinos. The only permitted casinos are those operating on sweepstakes rules.