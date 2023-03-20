Iowa women’s basketball to play Colorado in Sweet 16

The Buffaloes earned a berth to the Sweet 16 in Seattle after taking down the Duke Blue Devils, 61-53, on Monday night.

Iowa players wave to the fans during a 2023 NCAA First Round women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lions, 95-43.

Iowa women’s basketball found out its Sweet 16 opponent Monday night when Colorado beat Duke, 61-53. The Hawkeyes will play the sixth-seeded Buffaloes at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday.

Colorado earned a berth to the Sweet 16 after an overtime thriller against third-seeded Duke on the Blue Devils’ home court in Durham, North Carolina. Colorado and Duke were tied at 50 at the end of regulation, but the Buffaloes pulled away in the extra five minutes for the eight-point victory.

The Buffaloes, part of the Pac-12, are 25-8 on the season.

The Hawkeyes are the only host team to make it out of the Seattle 4 regional first weekend after top-seeded Stanford lost to No. 8 Ole Miss, 54-49, on Sunday night. Texas, the No. 4 seed in the Seattle 4 regional, was also eliminated by No. 5 Louisville.

The winners of Iowa-Colorado and Ole Miss-Louisville will play in the Elite Eight in Seattle on Sunday.