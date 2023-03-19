Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Georgia in NCAA Tournament

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the 10-seeded Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 74-66, at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 22 points and collected 12 assists in the victory. “I really did not want to let this team lose again in this round,” Clark said. “And I knew I needed to step up and make plays for this team. And I thought I was able to pick up their zone with my eyes and get the ball inside.”

Iowa senior center Monika Czinano scored 20 points and collected 16 defensive rebounds in her last game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa has its ninth berth in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time since 2015. Iowa will play the winner of No. 3 Duke and No. 6 Colorado in Seattle on Friday.