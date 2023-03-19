Photos: Big Ten Gymnastics Championship

Michigan women’s gymnastics won the 2023 Big Ten gymnastics championship with 197.000 points, at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday.

Michigan head coach Bev Plocki won her 26th conference title. Plocki holds the record for the most championships by any Big Ten coach.

Iowa placed 8th with 196.125 points. Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson and Adeline Kenlin were named to the All-Championships team. Henderson also shared the conference title on the floor with Minnesota’s Mya Hooten, both scoring 9.950.