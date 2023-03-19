Opinion | Iowa legislators are wasting precious time

State legislators should work on behalf of Iowans rather than engaging in culture wars.

The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

I hate politics more than ever before.

Ironically, I’m a political science major. I chose to study political science so I could make informed decisions about my life and my community. But living in Iowa has only reinforced my negative outlook on politics.

As a registered Independent and journalist, I always try to judge politics from an objective viewpoint. Throughout my two years working at The Daily Iowan, I have written columns that criticized both Republicans and Democrats. I believe we should judge politicians based on their actions, not their political affiliations.

That said, I’m disappointed by the actions of Iowa Republicans during this legislative session. Rather than address general welfare issues, Republicans made the Iowa Legislature a culture war.

By the powers granted in the U.S. Constitution, state governments have the responsibility to ensure the health, safety, morals, and general welfare of the public. During the current legislative session, the Republican-led legislature has failed to address general welfare issues in Iowa and are playing political stunt games.

More than 1,000 bills have been introduced in this year’s legislative session. Many bills made headlines for pushing back against LGBTQ+ rights, such as proposals to ban gender-affirming care, allowing teachers to reject students’ pronouns, and banning children from attending drag shows.

Some of these far-right bills are still alive, and others are not after the funnel week.

For weeks, I saw graphics circulating on social media urgently warning users about a bill that would ban gay marriage in Iowa and encouraging viewers to sign a petition against this bill. The bill, House File 508, was sponsored by eight Republican representatives. Gay marriage is federally protected under the Respect for Marriage Act. Even if this law was passed in Iowa, it would have been struck down in court.