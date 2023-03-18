Photos: Session five of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Max Murin, Nelson Brands, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi all placed and achieved all-American status after session five of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

Penn State mathematically secured the team points race after session five with 127.5 points. Iowa currently sits in second with 82.5.

Lee medically forfeited before the session placing him sixth in the 125-pound bracket.

Murin placed seventh in the 149-pound bracket, Brands and Warner both placed fifth, 174-pounds and 197-pounds respectively, and Cassioppi placed fourth in the 285-pound bracket.

Iowa’s Real Woods has already achieved all-american status but will await his placement following his finals match against Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez at 6 p.m. tonight Central Standard Time.