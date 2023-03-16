Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA Tournament First Round
The second-seeded Hawkeyes will play the 15th-seeded Lions in the national tournament on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
March 16, 2023
Second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball will kick off the NCAA Tournament against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes are 26-6 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten, while the Lions are 21-9 overall and 14-4 in the Southland Conference.
Southeastern Louisiana made it to the Big Dance by winning the Southland Conference Tournament over Lamar, 66-57, on March 9. The Hawkeyes haven’t played since March 6, when they took down the Ohio State Buckeyes, 105-72, for the Big Ten Tournament title.
The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are a hot commodity — tickets sold out in 53 minutes after going on sale Monday morning.
Matchup: Iowa (26-6, 15-3 Big Ten) vs. Auburn (21-9, 14-4 Southland)
Scheduled game time: 3 p.m.
Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters Scott
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Varsity Network App, Sirius XM App
