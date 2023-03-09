Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Ohio State

Fifth-seeded Iowa men’s basketball fell to thirteenth-seeded Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament at United Center in Chicago on Thursday, 73-69.

Teams traded the lead throughout the game, but the Hawkeyes shot poorly beyond the 3-point line. Players fumbled the ball repeatedly in the frantic race to score. With less than 10 seconds left, Ohio State scored critical free-throws that put them ahead of Iowa for a Buckeye win.

The Hawkeyes now wait for seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Selection starts March 12, at 5 p.m. on CBS.