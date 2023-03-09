Learn German Language Through Movies

Whether you’re a beginner or a fluent speaker, learning German through movies is an amazing way to keep your skills fresh. Movies immerse you in the language, help you develop cultural, historical, and social fluency, and even provide an opportunity to learn slang, colloquialisms, and dialects that you wouldn’t otherwise get exposed to.

The Lives of Others

Learning German isn’t always an easy task – it requires plenty of time and commitment to achieve fluency. But there’s nothing worse than a boring language lesson, so keeping it interesting and entertaining is essential for speeding up your progress. Movies can help keep your brain engaged in a language learning journey by offering something new to digest and internalise. So if you’re tired of the same old language textbooks or you’ve hit a plateau in your language learning, a good German movie could be just what you need.

The Lives of Others (Das Leben der Anderen) is a complex and artfully-executed film that illustrates the sustained invasion of private life under communist East Germany’s Stasi, or secret police force. It tells the story of Gerd Wiesler, a Stasi agent sent to spy on Berlin playwright Georg Dreyman. Its lengthy dialogue about complex sociopolitical issues will undoubtedly prove challenging but valuable for advanced learners. It’s also a great way to practise phrasing and idiomatic usage.

Another movie to watch if you're interested in authoritarianism is Das Experiment, which follows a professor who conducts a series of questionable social experiments to teach his students about fascism. This controversial film will give you an understanding of why authoritarian regimes can succeed and help strengthen your vocabulary on the topic of mass manipulation.

The Great Escape

Movies are an awesome way to learn German, especially when you are a beginner or intermediate student. Not only do they provide context for you to understand new words and phrases, but they also help you to build cultural fluency. Another great option is to watch movies in the original German language without subtitles. This will allow you to understand more of the language and gain a deeper understanding of the story.

Luckily, you can find a lot of free movies and documentaries on YouTube that are available in the original German. They are perfect for learners because they feature native speakers speaking German in a variety of contexts and dialects. Some of these are even available on Netflix as well, making them a perfect addition to any German learning program. Just make sure to prepare a vocabulary list for each film you watch.

A second movie that is excellent for a German learner is Bella Martha, which is a charming romantic drama that features a young German actress, Sandra Nettelbeck. The film has a beautiful film score and compelling acting, which makes it an excellent resource for students who are looking to improve their comprehension skills. Finally, the 1963 World War II classic The Great Escape is a fantastic choice for beginners and intermediate learners who want to improve their understanding of historical events. It features Steve McQueen and James Garner, who are the leaders of a daring plan to spring 250 prisoners out from under the noses of the Germans.

The Trial of Adolf Hitler

If you’re a fan of history, you’ll love The Trial of Adolf Hitler. The book by historian David King is a detailed and captivating account of Hitler’s attempted putsch, arrest, and trial. Historian David King argues that the trials of those accused of war crimes or other heinous acts are a chance for victims to be heard and truths to be revealed. They are also a great way for people to come together and talk about their experiences.

But he also suggests that the sensationalist headlines and extensive coverage of Hitler’s trial gave him a huge audience. Ultimately, it led to his rise to power. In a month-long Munich trial, Hitler was convicted of high treason and jailed for five years with the possibility of parole. But the German people were much more supportive of him and his theories than he would have ever imagined, says King.

The trial was the first time that Hitler publicly stated his plans for a new Germany and was a major turning point in his life. It also allowed him to write Mein Kampf, which became the apotheosis of National Socialism. Fortunately, there are plenty of German movies to learn the German language through. The first thing to do is choose a movie that interests you the most. This will make it more likely that you’ll work on it during your free time and improve your vocabulary and listening skills along the way.

The Bad News Bears

Learning German through movies is an effective way to learn new vocabulary and improve your listening skills. They’re also a great way to get into the culture of Germany. Whether you’re studying with friends or on your own, a good movie can help a lot! If you’re looking for a simple, charming story that will help you build your vocabulary and develop your listening skills, try the children’s film Bibi Blocksberg. This kitschy, early 2000s adaptation details the tale of teen witch Bibi Blocksberg as she tries to develop magical powers.

This fun movie is an ideal choice for beginner students, as it doesn’t take too long to watch and doesn’t have too many difficult vocabulary or tricky grammar points. The language is mainly spoken in a straightforward, easy-to-understand style and the characters are also friendly and engaging, making this an excellent film to learn German from.

A tense and gripping drama that takes place on board a German submarine during the Second World War, Das Boot offers the chance to learn some military-related phrases while you’re watching. It’s a great movie for learning about the German war experience and it can be particularly useful to those who are interested in World War II history. Despite its dark tone, The White Ribbon is a fascinating look at the events that affected a small town in West Germany as it was divided between East and West following the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s an incredibly gripping and thought-provoking film that’ll hone your understanding of Germany’s complex modern political history while you learn the language.

