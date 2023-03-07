Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Coe College

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team defeated the Coe College Kohawks, 8-2, at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday.

Fans gathered in the blankets and coats to watch the Hawkeyes sweep the Kohawks on the chilly evening. The Hawkeyes have started the season 10-1 for the first time since 1942. Iowa has now won seven games in a row with 71 runs scored in those contests. The Hawkeyes struck out 20 batters for the first time since striking out 22 against Illinois last season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock, Texas, this Friday at 6:30 pm for the series’ opener.