Iowa City North Dodge Street development project advances

Iowa City City Council members passed the second consideration of a rezoning that would bring residential and commercial developments.

Iowa City Councilors listen to speakers during an Iowa City Council special formal meeting in the Emma J. Harvat Hall in City Hall on Jan. 10, 2023.

A project to develop land on North Dodge Street and North Scott Boulevard in Iowa City into commercial and residential units was approved to move forward Tuesday by the Iowa City City Council.

The council voted unanimously to advance the project, which will include a restaurant, an eight-unit mixed-use building, and nine attached single-family units. The development will also install a right-turn lane along Scott Boulevard. Councilor John Thomas was absent from the vote.

Council members voiced their support for the development during the ordinance’s first consideration on Feb. 21, citing the possibilities of the 3.87-acre lot.

“We’ve heard about infill or lack of infill in Iowa City for such a long time, and I see this rapid creative use of that infill space that will be productive and be meaningful to the community,” Councilor Pauline Taylor said.

According to the council’s agenda, a coffee shop, A Latte Buzzness, has applied to occupy the future commercial space. A Latte Buzzness does business as the cafe, Scooter’s Coffee.

Mayor Pro-Tem Megan Alter added she felt the location of the development would benefit workers in the area. The development will be across the street from a fire station and within walking distance of the University of Iowa Pediatric Associates building.

“There really isn’t anywhere to go to eat or get coffee or anything like that is walkable other than if you’re all the way up to Hy-Vee or the Press [Coffee], but that’s a stretch if you’re just like out on a break,” Alter said. “I think this is a great idea for this location.”