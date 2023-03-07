DVIP announces new shelter in Johnson County

The new shelter will be double the capacity of the current shelter, which was first built in 1993.

Executive Director of Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City, Kristie Fortmann-Doser, poses for a portrait in her office at the Iowa City DVIP location on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Fortmann-Doser explained that the thought process for DVIP’s funding is to diversify funds and not rely on state or federal funding. “It’s gonna be hard but we’re gonna do it.”

The Johnson County Domestic Violence Intervention Program plans to build a new shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.

The groundbreaking is set to begin in early May and will cost about $6 million, the program announced Tuesday in a news release. The new shelter will also double the capacity of DVIP’s current facility, built in 1993, which it states has been at capacity year-round since it first opened, the release stated.

DVIP is a nonprofit that provides services and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The organization offers services in several counties throughout Iowa, including Johnson County.

The new shelter will offer a safe place for victims and survivors of domestic and dating violence, stalking, and human trafficking. It will feature private suites and communal spaces while continuing to provide DVIP’s standard services and support for victims and survivors.

The new shelter will also feature “state-of-the-art” security to ensure safety for everyone at the shelter.

Kristie Fortmann-Doser said she was grateful for the new shelter’s plans to move forward.

“The current building has served us well for 30 years. However, the demand for emergency shelter services has continued to rise. In the past five years, DVIP has served 38 percent more victim-survivors. It is vital for us to meet the increased need and update our space to provide the best possible services to those most vulnerable in our community,” Fortmann-Doser said in the release.