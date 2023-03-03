Jackson trial: Former UI student to serve three life sentences for murder of parents, sister

Alexander Jackson was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after fatally shooting his family in June 2021.

Former University of Iowa student Alexander Jackson, 22, will serve three consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for the fatal shootings of his parents and sister in June 2021.

Jackson showed no emotion during the sentencing where several family members were present. He will be required to pay $150,000 in restitution to estates or heirs of his parents and sister, who was also a former UI student, sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Lars Anderson said at Jackson’s sentencing Friday.

During the sentencing and trial, Jackson declined to speak. No family members made a victim impact statement during the sentencing.

A jury found Jackson guilty of murdering his father Jan Jackson, 61, mother Melissa Jackson, 68, and sister Sabrina Jackson, 19. The sentencing comes after a court trial in Linn County that lasted a little about two weeks back in January.

Jackson was arrested in June 2021 for the fatal shootings of his family in their Cedar Rapids home. Police investigating the scene had described the killings as “executions.” When the guilty verdict was read on Jan. 25, Jackson displayed rare emotion when looking angry as he was being handcuffed.

Alexander Jackson called 911 on the morning of June 15, 2021, the killings, and told police that an intruder wearing black clothes and green shoes entered his home, shot and killed his family members, and shot him in the foot.