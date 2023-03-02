Funzpoints Casino Promo Code & Review – 2023 Bonus Offer

Funzpoints Casino is a sweepstakes gaming site with already a couple of years behind its back and quite a good reputation among players. It offers a variety of sweeps slots and other games that can be played for free or for real money prizes.

In today’s topic, we will discuss the Funzpoints bonus offers, how you can redeem your winnings, along with the social casino’s bonus terms.

Pros of Funzpoints

Free Sweeps Coins on sign up

Fast redeeming

Available in 48 States

Funzpoints Quick Facts

Funzpoints No Deposit Bonus

As a newcomer to Funzpoints casino, you will receive a hefty reward of 1,000 Standard Funzpoints (Gold Coins) and 250 Premium Funzpoints (Sweeps Coins) just for creating your account. You do not need any Funzpoints promo code to claim the offer. Sweepstakes casinos rarely give Sweeps Coins on sign up, so kudos to Funzpoints.

Standard Funzpoints can be used to play games for fun, while the Premium Funzpoints can be used to participate in sweepstakes and other promotions that offer real money prizes.

Daily Funzpoints Wheel

Another free promotion offered by Funzpoints is the daily wheel. Players can spin the Funzwheel to earn more free Standard Funzpoints. Despite its name, you can actually spin the wheel every 3 hours and potentially win up to 10,000 Standard Funzpoints.

This no purchase offer is a great way for new players to experience the games and potentially win real money prizes without having to risk any of their own money.

Jackpot Tickets

An additional feature of the FunzWheel is that you can win golden tickets for the daily prize pool. It is a jackpot contest spreading $1,000 amongst the first 100 participants.

Holiday Bonus

Funzpoints also offers holiday bonuses for every major or minor holiday throughout the year, including a standard holiday bonus of a 3x bonus on Funzpoints bundle purchases.

Social Media Contests

By liking and following the Funzpoints Facebook page, you will be notified when the casino posts about a new social media contest. You will usually have to share or comment on a post based on the specific instructions to participate.

Bundles Purchase Bonus

Despite that the casino rewards you with enough free points to be able to play, you also have the option to purchase more points if you need. There are 5 predefined bundles to choose from and with each one you will receive Premium Funzpoints for free.

· $4.99 for 1,000 Standard Points + 500 Premium Funzpoints

· $9.99 for 2,000 Standard Points+ 1,000 Premium Funzpoints

· $19.99 for 4,000 Standard Points+ 2,000 Premium Funzpoints

· $49.99 for 10,000 Standard Points+ 5000 Premium Funzpoints

· $99.99 for 20,000 Standard Points+ 10,000 Premium Funzpoints

Redeeming Prizes from Funzpoints

Note, that you need to have a bank account in order to be able to redeem your prizes. You may be asked to provide the bank account and routing numbers when processing your redemption.

Minimum Premium Points Redemption Limits

To redeem prizes from Funzpoints, you must first accumulate Premium Funzpoints by playing games in Premium Mode. The minimum amount of Premium Funzpoints that can be redeemed for cash prizes is 20 USD, while 100 Premium Funzpoints is equal to 1 USD. In other words, you need to earn at least 2,000 Premium Funzpoints to redeem your winnings.

How to Redeem Prizes from Funrize

Once you have hit the minimum and are ready to redeem your Premium Funzpoints for cash prizes, go through the following steps to get your winnings.

Look for the “Cash Out” button on the menu in the upper-right-hand corner of the screen. Navigate to your “Funzwallet“. Select the “Personal Bank Account” tab. Specify the amount you wish to redeem. Wait for up to 48h for the casino to approve the redemption.

NOTE: It is worth mentioning that prizes won through the Daily Jackpot are considered unrestricted and qualify for redemption through the site.

You can choose to receive your winnings via PayPal or a bank transfer. It is important to note that you must provide a valid government-issued photo ID that matches your personal information on file, such as a passport or driver’s license.

Conclusion

Today we covered the bonus offers of Funzpoints casino and how you can benefit from them. We went through the Funzpoints free points promotions and the promos you get when you purchase standard Funzpoints. We also went through the steps needed to redeem your winnings, so hopefully, you are lucky enough.