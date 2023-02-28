Iowa City school district asks county municipalities for $1.7 million to fund new preschool programs

The school district outlined its budget for the proposed preschool program, which includes receiving funding from North Liberty, Coralville, Iowa City, Hills, and University Heights municipalities.

Board members for the Iowa City Community School District listen to speakers during a meeting at the professional development center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

The Iowa City Community School District is asking for nearly $1.7 million from municipalities for a new district-wide preschool program — a shift from its original idea of using local-option sales tax.

The preschool program, which was discussed during the Jan. 31 school board meeting, would serve students across the district. The school district estimates a $1,660,000 budget funded by North Liberty, Coralville, Iowa City, Hills, and University Heights municipalities.

The preschool program’s goal is to provide a universal preschool experience regardless of income. The program will allow students who qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch to attend preschool for free.

The budget is the district’s primary hurdle for the project. The district estimates the program will cost anywhere from $4,449,973 to $5,514,665.

Funding for the program will depend on contributions from North Liberty, Coralville, Iowa City, Hills, and University Heights municipalities, which are still being determined.

Board members said they believe having a universal preschool program is essential because of the documented benefits of preschool education.