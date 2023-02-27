Iowa men’s basketball prepared for late-season clash with Indiana

The Hawkeyes will take on the Hoosiers Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Bloomington.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scores while Iowa forward Kris Murray attempts to block during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 05, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 91-89.

The Iowa men’s basketball team will take on the Indiana Hoosiers for the second time this season on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Bloomington.

The rematch of Iowa’s 91-89 come-from-behind win on Jan. 5 will air on ESPN2.

Iowa sits at 18-11 on the season and 10-8 in the Big Ten, while Indiana is 20-9 and 11-7 in conference play.

Indiana completed the regular season sweep over No. 5 Purdue, 79-71, last time out, while Iowa pulled off a late comeback Iowa to beat Michigan State, 112-106, in overtime.

The Hawkeyes stand just one game behind the Hoosiers in the Big Ten standings, but Indiana is tied for second and Iowa is tied for sixth.

Although Iowa pulled out a narrow win against the Hoosiers earlier this year, head coach Fran McCaffery’s team has trouble stopping Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis — as many teams have this season — in the teams’ first meeting. He recorded 30 points and nine rebounds against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

The junior from Greenwood, Indiana has steadily increased his production since stepping on the college floor in 2019, averaging double-digit points and over eight rebounds in each of his four seasons in Bloomington.

“I mean, he was a dominant player from the minute he got here, as you would’ve expected,” McCaffery said of Jackson-Davis on Monday. “He’s a good kid, so he’s gonna keep working and keep training and improve his game. But I think the biggest area is with his passing.

Related: Iowa men’s basketball pulls off comeback win over No. 15 Indiana

“You know, he was always a dominant shot blocker, rebounder, scorer, competitor,” McCaffery continued. “I don’t think he was a good passer when he first came into the league. He’s got 98 assists right now. That is a big number. So not only is he a good passer, as we always say he’s a willing passer.”

Jackson-Davis has upped his passing numbers drastically in 2022-23. As a sophomore, he contributed just 1.9 assists per contest, but he has doubled that figure this season.

“That has made a great impact on the rest of their team because he’s loading up his shooters…” McCaffery continued. “As he prepares for the next phase of his career, I think what he’s really tried to do, and he’s done it successfully, is kind of complete the picture. You know, just show a complete skill set.”

Trying to limit the All-Big Ten first-team hopeful, who has averaged a smidge over 20 points per game this season to go along with 11 rebounds and a league-leading 2.8 blocked shots per night — will be paramount for Iowa to sweep the season series.

McCaffery offered up a laundry list of ways to try to contain him but said he’s experienced them all since he has been in the Big Ten.

“There’s only so many things you can do to a guy like him,” McCaffery said. “He’s a veteran guy, so it’s not like you’re going to come up with something ingenious that’s going to confuse him.

“When it’s all said and done when you have a great player like that,” McCaffery added, “you just got to make them work as best you can. You got to make them make as many decisions as possible and, you know, try to execute what we do.”