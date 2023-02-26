Photos: No. 9 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 2 Indiana

No.9 Iowa and No. 2 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Iowa women’s basketball defeated Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, 86-85.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the game, with the Hawkeyes keeping the lead until Indiana until the last two minutes when Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes scored two free throws.

The Hawkeyes took a last-minute win with a buzzer-beater by Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

Iowa next plays Rutgers on on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at carver-Hawkeye Arena.