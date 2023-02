Photos: ESPN College GameDay at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

ESPN College Gameday took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday Feb. 26, 2023.

Iowa fans gathered before a basketball game between No.9 Iowa and No. 2 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

The event was hosted by ESPN analysts Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, Rebecca Lobo, and features an appearance Harper Stribe. Stribe is a former Kid Captain and Iowa Women’s Basketball fan receiving care for embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.