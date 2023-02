No. 4 ranked Iowa State women’s tennis defeat No. 40 Iowa’s women’s tennis, 4-0, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Iowa lost 2 of 3 doubles matches against Iowa State and lost 4 singles matches. Iowa is now, 4-4, overall while Iowa State is, 10-10.

Iowa’s women’s tennis team face the Wisconsin Badgers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, March 4, at 12:00 p.m.