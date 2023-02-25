Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, 112-106.

By the end of the first half the score was tied, 42-42. The Spartans started to pick up steam in the second half, holding a consistent 10 point lead over the Hawkeyes. With seconds remaining on the clock, Iowa managed to score several 3-pointers to end the half in a tie, 101-101.

With momentum on Iowa’s side, the Hawkeyes took the lead in overtime and won for a final score of 112-106.

Iowa forward Kris Murray lead the Hawkeyes with 26 points

Iowa next plays against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday in the Simon Skjodtt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.