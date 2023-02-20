Hawks in the NBA | Feb. 13-19

Former Hawkeye hoopers were active in the last week of games before the midseason break and throughout the All-Star Weekend.

Feb 17, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Pau forward Keegan Murray (13) reacts against Team Deron in the 2023 NBA All Star Rising Stars Game at Vivint Arena.

Former Hawkeye basketball players Keegan Murray and Luka Garza were in action throughout the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Murray, a forward for the Sacramento Kings, joined NBA legend Pau Gasol’s team in the Jordan Rising Stars event — a three-game tournament between four teams of the best rookie and second-year NBA players as well as a team of G League players, each coached by former NBA stars. The tournament kicked off the All-Star Weekend festivities in Utah on Friday night.

Murray played seven minutes and scored three points in the event’s semifinals game, which Team Pau won, 40-25, over Team Deron — coached by Deron Williams. Team Pau went on to win the event’s championship, 25-20, over Team Joakim — headed by Joakim Noah. Murray did not score in four minutes of play in the championship game.

Garza, a center on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Iowa Wolves, was a team captain in the All-Star Weekend’s NBA G League Next Up Game — a game featuring the G League’s best talent — on Sunday after receiving the most fan votes of any player. Ignite guard Scoot Henderson captained the opposing team.

Team Luka defeated Team Scoot, 178-162, behind Garza’s 23 points on 9-for-16 from the field and 2-of-5 from three. He added eight boards and two assists to the 21-minute performance.

The Hawkeyes were also active in the week’s slate of games before the All-Star break.

On Feb. 14, Murray put up six points on 2-for-7 from the field as the Kings wrapped up the first half of the season in a 120-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He had five rebounds, six assists, one block, and zero turnovers in 21 minutes of play.

The Kings currently sit in third in the Western Conference with a 32-25 record, eight games back of the conference-leading Denver Nuggets. The Kings resume play on Feb. 23 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Feb. 11 that they signed guard Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year deal. Wieskamp signed two 10-day contracts with the team this season before his most recent stint with the G League’s Wisconsin Herd.

Garza didn’t see any game action this week in the NBA or the G League.

The Timberwolves sit at eighth in the Western Conference with a 31-30 record, 11 games behind the Nuggets going into the break. The T-Wolves’ next game is on Feb. 24 at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

G League

Salt Lake City Stars center Tyler Cook continued his strong play going into the break, aiding the team to a 124-115 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Feb. 13.

Cook played 36 minutes, scoring 26 points on 13-for-17 from the field with seven boards and four assists, but went 0-for-3 from the free-throw line.

The Stars’ next game is on Feb. 25 against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Iowa Wolves beat the Stockton Kings, 119-109, on Feb. 13. Guard Jordan Bohannon played 16 minutes off the bench and went 1-for-1 from the field, dropping in a three. He added two rebounds and an assist.

The Wolves next play on Feb. 22 against the Mexico City Capitanes.