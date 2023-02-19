Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State

No.2 Iowa Wrestling defeated No.6 Oklahoma State, 28-7, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes won 8 out of 10 matchups against the Cowboys.

This was the last Iowa mens wrestling home meet of the regular season, marking, the final home meet for sixth-year Iowa seniors Spencer Lee, Jacob Warner, and Max Murin.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee won by Pin against Oklahoma States Reece Witcraft in 0:51. Spencer is undefeated, 26-0, in his career matchups at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa’s No. 11 197-pound Jacob Warner and No. 10 149-pound Max Murin won by decision, 3-2, and 4-3, respectively. No. 2 141-pound Real Woods won by major decision, 11-0.

Iowa will next wrestle in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, March 4 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.