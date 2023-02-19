Opinion | Iowa nice is real, here’s why

“Iowa nice” is a two-word slogan that I have had to learn and adapt to since I started living in Iowa.

The term has become controversial, particularly during these times filled with social activism in response to hate and discrimination.

Despite what many have said in recent years, I believe Iowa nice is real.

Coming here from my home state of California, I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect from Iowa or its people. I was surprised to learn that the state possesses an endearing term for its people’s attitude. Less surprising to me, the state did not have an endearing term to describe Californians.

My experiences with Iowans have led me to the conclusion that Iowans — like Californians and all other people I have encountered — are a mixed bag. This similarity that connects these otherwise seemingly distant groups is what drives my stance on Iowa nice.

As implied, Iowa nice is meant to define friendly and helpful attitudes presented by Iowa residents.

While its exact origins are unclear, Iowa nice is an adaptation of “Minnesota nice” that likely gained popularity between 1948-51 — a time when the state was recognized for its progressive ideals.

The term has been covered in Iowan publications like the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Quad City Times as well as national publications such as HuffPost and Vice.

The consensus among articles covering the term is that Iowa nice is a myth. It is a cultural label made for marketing and political purposes.

While many of these articles tackle the terminology from a sociopolitical perspective in response to racism and discrimination in Iowa, I have chosen to view the term from a broader perspective that encompasses my experiences socializing with people from around the world without denying the existence of racism in the state.

First, the definition of Iowa nice does not differ greatly from the definition of nice. The words hold synonymous meanings, with the only difference being that Iowa nice pertains specifically to Iowa, thus implying that Iowans are nicer than their neighbors or people from other parts of the country.

What makes this complicated is that niceness cannot be measured, nor can it be given a single definition that every individual can agree upon.

Perspective is the greatest measure of niceness. A white Iowan may find it nice that another Iowan fixes their tires. A Black Iowan may find it nice that another Iowan is supporting their business. This same concept can be applied to any part of the world.

Another worldwide concept displayed in Iowa nice is regional pride. By no means do I think Iowa is the greatest place in the world, but who would tell that to someone who has lived here their whole life? Other examples of regionally biased cultural labels include the aforementioned Minnesota nice, “Nebraska nice,” and “Southern hospitality.”

A common argument against Iowa nice is the existence of some not-so-nice statistics, such as the fact that Black Iowans are 11 times more likely to be incarcerated than white Iowans. While I do not dismiss this, racism is a nationwide epidemic not exclusive to Iowa, and every place has its own notorious statistics they are not proud of.

With these commonalities between Iowa and the outside world, how greatly does Iowa nice differ from regular nice? Why can’t Iowa nice simply be defined as a nice person from Iowa?

In a time where negativity is abundant, and with niceness being subjective and constant around the world, Iowa nice is real to me.

