Johnson County Board of Supervisors passes proclamation calling for the prevention of nuclear war

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a proclamation on Thursday calling for the prevention of nuclear war.

The proclamation, titled “Back from the Brink: The Call to Prevent Nuclear War,” is part of a broader movement run by the organization Back from the Brink. The group calls for nuclear war prevention and non-nuclear proliferation.

The proclamation included the facts and costs of nuclear weapons in the U.S. According to the proclamation, this includes $688 million from Iowa taxpayers being put toward nuclear weapons.

Des Moines established a “Back from the Brink Day” in 2020.

On a page dedicated to elected officials who have supported Back from the Brink’s the movement, it shows Johnson County Vice chair Rod Sullivan has independently supported the group.

Attending by person and by Zoom, members from Back from the Brink voiced appreciation for the supervisors passing the proclamation. One member was Maureen McCue, who said the timing of the proclamation coincided with the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Veterans for Peace member Ed Flaherty thanked the supervisors for their support of the proclamation.

“The number of nuclear weapons in the world has been reduced a lot from the height of the Cold War, but we do have more than enough to kill humanity.”