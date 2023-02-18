Photos: No. 18 Iowa gymnastics vs. Rutgers
February 18, 2023
The No. 18 Iowa gymnastics team defeated Rutgers, 196.200-195.125, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson placed first in vault and floor with a score of 9.925 in both events.
Rutgers’ Avery Balser won bars and Hannah Joyner won beam with scores of 9.825 and 9.950, respectively.
Rutgers’ Hannah Joyner took all-around with a score of 39.275.
The Hawkeyes will compete at the Big Ten Big Five competition in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.