Photos: No. 18 Iowa gymnastics vs. Rutgers

The No. 18 Iowa gymnastics team defeated Rutgers, 196.200-195.125, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson placed first in vault and floor with a score of 9.925 in both events.

Rutgers’ Avery Balser won bars and Hannah Joyner won beam with scores of 9.825 and 9.950, respectively.

Rutgers’ Hannah Joyner took all-around with a score of 39.275.

The Hawkeyes will compete at the Big Ten Big Five competition in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.