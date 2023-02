Iowa men’s basketball defeated Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, 92-75.

The Hawkeyes had 11 total offensive rebounds while Buckeyes only managed 2. Iowa guard Tony Perkins scored 24 points and forward Kris Murray scored 20. Iowa guard Connor McCaffery had 13 assists and no turnovers.

Iowa next plays against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday in the Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.