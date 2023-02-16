Iowa men’s wrestling to honor seniors against Oklahoma State

Iowa’s 125-pound Spencer Lee celebrates a victory over Iowa State’s 125-pound Corey Cabanban during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-15.

Iowa men’s wrestling’s dual against Oklahoma State will hold special meaning for sixth-year seniors Spencer Lee, Max Murin, and Jacob Warner as they trot out to the mat in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the final time.

The three Hawkeyes have combined to go 60-10 at home during their careers.

“They are loyal, they are loved, they are beloved,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said of the senior class on Tuesday. “Their best wrestling has to be ahead of them … But it has to be said that Murin, Warner, Spencer Lee, they’re all six-year guys, and they went as long as they could.”

The second-ranked Hawkeyes will close out their regular season slate against 10th-ranked Oklahoma State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The dual meet will be televised live on BTN with Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons on the call.

The Hawkeyes have won six of the last eight meetings against the Cowboys, but Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 29-24-2.

Top-ranked Lee is projected to face the Cowboys’ 28th-ranked Reece Witcraft in the 125-pound bout to open the meet on Sunday. Lee is riding a 51-match win streak, which is the longest current stretch in the nation and ninth-longest in program history.

Lee said the fact that his Hawkeye career is ending has not set in yet. Right now, he’s just trying to focus on finishing strong and claiming his fourth individual NCAA title — which no Iowa wrestler has ever achieved.

“It’s been a fun journey,” Lee said at a press conference Tuesday. “This program means everything to me, but I’m looking forward to not leaving anytime soon. I plan on being here for a little bit — supporting the team, future endeavors for myself, and for my other teammates that still have eligibility, and future Hawkeyes as well. I hope I can help everyone out, but my career isn’t over yet, so I just need to finish strong.”

Sixth-ranked Murin is projected to face Oklahoma State’s 20th-ranked Victor Voinovich in the 149-pound match on Sunday. Murin is 16-3 with a career-high 10 bonus point victories this season.

His three losses were to Iowa State’s then-No. 8 Paniro Johnson in sudden victory, Northwestern’s then-No. 5 Yahya Thomas, 3-2, and Wisconsin’s No. 2 Austin Gomez, 5-2.

Murin, who has never placed at the NCAA Championships, is riding a three-match win streak into Sunday and hopes to continue that success into March. But no matter how this season ends, the two-time Pennsylvania state champion said he will cherish his time as a Hawkeye.

“It’s been awesome,” Murin said Tuesday. “It’s been a great experience, and something I’ve dreamed about since I was younger. It’s been an awesome, awesome experience with amazing fans, and I built amazing relationships with my coaches and teammates. I really can’t put it into words.”

12th-ranked Warner is projected to face the Cowboys’ 17th-ranked Luke Surber in the 197-pound bout on Sunday. After suffering two consecutive losses for the first time in his career, Warner bounced back and trounced Michigan’s Brendin Yatooma, 16-1, in 2:26 on Feb. 10.

“Losing two matches is never ideal, but it is what it is,” Warner said Tuesday. “You learn from them and move on. I take things pretty hard, so I still am pretty pissed off about it … At the end of the day, those matches don’t really mean anything. I’ve never had an undefeated season, and I’ve turned out pretty well in March so far, so that’s the mindset — keep plugging away.”

RELATED: Iowa men’s wrestler Jacob Warner snaps two-match losing skid in victory over Michigan

The four-time All-American and 2022 NCAA runner-up heads into Sunday with a 87-24 career record, with 44 of those victories coming against ranked foes. But something that is more important to Warner than winning is leaving his black and gold singlet in a better place.

“This program’s been awesome,” Warner said. “I can’t imagine myself anywhere else. The relationships I’ve made with my coaches and my teammates, they’re something that when I’m 60 years old I’ll remember. Every dual meet and every meet that I’ve been able to wear the Hawkeye singlet has meant something to me. I like to think I’ve represented [Iowa] in the correct way. At the end of the day, what matters more than wins and losses is how you represent.”

Third-ranked heavyweight senior Tony Cassioppi is projected to face Oklahoma State’s 22nd-ranked Konner Doucet on Sunday.

Cassioppi is 16-2 on the season with a career-high 10 falls, but he is on a two-match losing skid. He lost to Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet, 4-1, on Jan. 27 and Michigan’s top-ranked Mason Parris, 9-7, on Feb. 10.