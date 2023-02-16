Featured Photos: Snow Much Fun

On Thursday afternoon, students took to the Pentacrest to ski, snowboard and sled. According to KCRG areas of Iowa City received up to 10.5 inches of snow.

University of Iowa freshman Kyeon Westbrook said, “We didn’t have much snow left in the season. We gotta do it while we can.”

Classes did resume, as scheduled, but some faculty called off classes because of road conditions.

While climbing to the top of the hill with a laundry basket in hand second-year University of Iowa student Madeline Fait said, “We didn’t know what to do because classes were canceled.”