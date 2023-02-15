UI to request an increase for room and board rate

The university is requesting to raise the cost of residence hall living by 4.2 percent for the 2023-24 school year at the Feb. 22 state Board of Regents meeting.

The request for the increased rate will be presented by the UI at the upcoming state Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 22, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.

Upon approval, the rate increase would apply to both summer 2024 housing and the 2023-24 academic year. Last year, the UI requested to increase residence hall rates by 3 percent.

In addition, the UI is requesting that meal plans raise by 5 percent, according to the request:

The Gold (unlimited number of meals) meal plan would increase by 5 percent, going from $4,075 to $4,280.

The Black (220 meals) meal plan would increase by 5 percent, going from $3,672 to $3,856

The Hawkeye (75 meals) meal plan would increase by 4.1 percent going from $1,576 to $1,640

Current prices for Hawkeye Dollars, the housing application fee, and university-affiliated monthly guest rates would remain the same.

The UI will also propose its Housing Master plan at the Feb. 22 meeting, which includes the requests to sell Mayflower Residence Hall and build a new dorm for second, third, and fourth-year students.

The request states that the UI’s housing capacity is slightly reduced for fiscal 2023 and 2024 because of renovations in Hillcrest Residence Hall.

“Once Hillcrest is fully restored, SUI plans to discontinue use of Mayflower Hall and is considering the construction of more desirable spaces closer to campus,” it states. “If the first-year class projection is accurate, demand may exceed capacity which will be met by increasing the density of several floors throughout the system.”

At the time of construction completion, Hillcrest Residence Hall will be able to house 732 students. Despite the increase, the UI could still see a capacity issue in housing going forward.

“Until additional beds are constructed, the capacity of the residence system without Mayflower will be reduced to 5,679 beds. The number of returning students will need to be closely managed, with not all returning students able to return to live in the residence system until new beds are constructed,” it states.