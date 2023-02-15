Photos: Mike Pence rally in Cedar Rapids

A protest was held outside of the Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this past Wednesday afternoon. Protest fills the street across from the former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visit to Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 15, 2023.

Protesters met outside of the Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before the speaking of U.S. former Vice President Mike Pence at the Parents’ Rights Grassroots Rally hosted by Advancing American Freedom. Around 50 people participated in total to show their support for their respective sides.

“Our liberty is a gift from God it’s worth defending,” Said Pence, “and the destiny of the nation is tied up in the destiny of the American Family… We will win this fight. We will strengthen the foundation of parental rights in Iowa and all across America. So help us God.”

The protest lasted about two hours and a half before attendees dissipated.