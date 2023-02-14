How To Make Twitter Account Private – Quick & Easy Guide in 2023

Tying Up Account Privacy

By making your Twitter account private, you can ensure that your tweets, profile information, and other content are only visible to people you trust.

Whether you’re concerned about your personal privacy or want to limit your tweets’ exposure to a smaller audience, these simple steps can help you take control of your Twitter privacy.

By following the instructions above, you should now have a private Twitter account that provides you with the privacy and security you need.

Understanding Twitter Privacy Settings

Twitter offers several privacy settings that allow you to control who can see your tweets, profile information, and other content. Here are the key privacy settings to be aware of:

Tweet privacy:

You can choose whether your tweets are visible to the public (i.e., anyone on or off Twitter can see them), to your followers only, or to a custom group of people.

Profile privacy:

You can control who can see your profile information, including your bio, location, website, and profile picture.

Direct messages:

You can choose whether to receive direct messages from anyone on Twitter, only from people you follow, or from no one.