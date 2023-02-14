How To Lock Facebook Profile – (Quick & Easy Guide) 2023

2. Select Privacy

In the left-hand column of the Settings page, you will see a section labeled “Privacy”. Click on this section to access your privacy settings.

3. Edit Your Privacy Settings

Once you are in the Privacy section, you can edit your privacy settings. By default, Facebook sets your privacy settings to “Public”, which means that anyone can see your posts and personal information. To lock your Facebook profile, change this setting to “Friends”.

4. Review Your Privacy Settings

After you have changed your privacy setting to “Friends”, be sure to review the other privacy settings on this page. You can control who can see your posts, who can see your friends list, and who can see your profile information.

5. Review Who Can See Your Posts

Another way to lock your Facebook profile is to control who can see your posts. To do this, go to your Facebook Timeline, click on the three dots in the top right corner of one of your posts, and select “Who can see this?”. From here, you can select who can see each of your posts, including “Public”, “Friends”, or “Only Me”.

6. Turn On Timeline Review

Finally, you can turn on Timeline Review to ensure that only posts that you approve are visible on your Timeline.

In conclusion, locking your Facebook profile is a simple process that will help you keep your personal information private. By following these steps, you can control who can see your posts and personal information, and ensure that your Facebook profile is only visible to your friends.

