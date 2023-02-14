How to Delete Facebook Page – Easy Step-By-Step Guide 2023

Facebook Profile

A Facebook profile is a personal account that allows you to connect with friends and family. A Facebook account is linked to a real person, and it typically displays a profile picture, cover photo, and personal information such as your birthday, education, and workplace.

Facebook profiles also have a friends list, and you can send private messages to your friends through Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Page

A Facebook page is a business account that allows you to connect with customers and promote your business.

The difference between a Facebook profile and a Facebook page is important to understand because each type of account has a different purpose and different features. A Facebook profile is a personal account used to connect with friends and family, while a Facebook page is a business account used to connect with customers and promote a business. Understanding the difference between these two types of accounts can help you make the most of your Facebook experience.

Here Is How You Delete Your Facebook Page On Desktop

To permanently delete a Facebook page via desktop, you’ll need to take a few steps:

Verify that you are the administrator of the page you want to delete. Access your Facebook feed and select the Pages option in the left menu. Choose the page you want to delete. On the bottom left corner of your dashboard, click on Settings. Navigate to the General tab and click on the”Remove Page” option. Confirm the deletion by clicking “Delete [YourPageName]” and clicking OK.

Keep in mind that your Facebook page will still be visible to the public for 14 days after deletion, during which time you can still reactivate it.

Here Is How You Delete Your Facebook Page On Both iOS and Android

The process of deleting a Facebook page on a mobile device is quite simple. Whether you have an iOS or Android, follow these steps: