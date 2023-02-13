Hawks in the NBA | Feb. 6-12

Feb 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena.

Former Iowa basketball teammates Keegan Murray and Luka Garza secured career-highs in scoring in their NBA action this week.

Murray, a forward for the Sacramento Kings, exploded for 30 points in a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, leading the team in scoring. Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza put up 25 points of his own in a 143-118 win over the Utah Jazz two days later.

After shooting a combined 2-of-21 from the field in his last three games, Murray went 11-for-17 from the field and 8-for-12 from three in 33 minutes. The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft added six rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The Kings defeated the Rockets, 130-128, again on Feb. 8 behind another strong defensive effort from Murray. He notched six rebounds and two more steals in addition to his 10 points on 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from three.

On Feb. 10, the Kings lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 122-114, although Murray continued scoring in double digits and defensive effort in the backcourt. Murray scored 16 points on 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from three. He added two blocks.

The Kings faced the Mavericks again on Feb. 11, this time capturing an overtime win, 133-128, but Murray struggled to score. In 28 minutes, Murray had five points on 1-for-5 from the field — all of the shots coming from three — but went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He contributed six rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

After this week’s games, Murray is now averaging 12 points per game, and the Kings remain third in the Western Conference one week before the All-Star Weekend.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza also found his footing this week.

Despite a loss to the Denver Nuggets, 146-112, on Feb. 7, Garza led the team in scoring with 19 points and 9 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He shot 6-for-12 from the field, including 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds and two assists.

Garza’s career-high came in just 24 minutes on Feb. 8 in a win against the Utah Jazz, 143-118. He shot 9-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. He added three rebounds and three assists.

The Timberwolves lost, 128-107, to the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, and Garza clocked only two minutes. He missed his only shot from the field and both of his free-throw attempts.

G-League

Salt Lake City Stars center Tyler Cook dominated with three 20-point performances in three starts.

In a 128-119 win on Feb. 8. over the Greensboro Swarm, Cook secured a double-double of 24 points — leading the team — and 18 rebounds as well as two assists in 31 minutes. He shot 10-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line but turned the ball over six times.

The Stars defeated the Lakeland Magic, 124-115, Friday, and Cook notched another double-double of 23 points on a perfect 10-for-10 from the field in addition to 2-for-4 from the free-throw line and 12 rebounds. He added five assists and grabbed one steal.

The Stars battled the Magic Saturday but lost, 126-116. Still, Cook had 20 points on 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw, and seven rebounds.

Cook is averaging 15.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season.

Wisconsin Herd guard Joe Wieskamp notched a double-double of his own in a Feb. 7 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors, 122-104. He scored 17 points on 6-for-14 from the field, 2-for-10 from three, and 2-for-3 from the free throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds. He added three assists and a steal.

He did not play in either of the Herd’s next two contests.

Iowa Wolves guard Jordan Bohannon had six points, two rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes on Feb. 7, although the Wolves lost, 114-113, to the Mexico City Capitanes. He shot 2-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 from three.

On Feb. 9, the Wolves lost to the Texas Legends, 130-121. Bohannon scored 11 points on 3-for-9 from the field, 3-for-7 from deep, and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line in 26 minutes. He added four rebounds and an assist.

In Sunday’s 132-108 loss to the Stockton Kings, Bohannon scored three points on 1-for-4 from the field with two rebounds and two assists.