Iowa men’s wrestler Cobe Siebrecht uses distinct style in Hawkeyes’ win over Michigan

Junior Cobe Siebrecht found himself in unchartered waters during the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 33-8 victory over ninth-ranked Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

After battling the Wolverines’ 10th-ranked Will Lewan to a 1-1 tie after three periods, the Hawkeyes’ 13th-ranked 157-pounder entered a sudden-death overtime period.

With 59 seconds remaining in the first period of what Siebrecht said was his second overtime match ever, the Lisbon, Iowa, native forced Lewan to the mat for a match-winning two-point takedown.

“I felt he was in on my leg right then, I kind of swam out around like he was finishing shot,” Siebrecht said. “I swam and then I kind of cartwheeled over him.”

Iowa head coach Tom Brands commented on Siebrecht’s performance in the clutch, saying it wasn’t perfect, but got the job done.

“He did what he had to do,” Brands said. “I think he had an opportunity early, he dropped in really easy, got deep penetration with that right hand, and that outside single. I think he’s got to be more ready to finish there … You know, there’s a lot of things that go on in your preparation, and he rose to the occasion when he had to; so take your hat off to Cobe Siebrecht.”

One of the most noticeable characteristics of Siebrecht’s wrestling is his tendency to rely on non-traditional moves based on reaction and instinct.

“I’ve heard people say it’s hard to coach me just because I kind of do weird things,” Siebrecht said. “[My teammates say] it’s annoying.”

Siebrecht said this style was on full display during his overtime period takedown.

“I guess just being stubborn, not wanting to get taken down … [Lewan] was in on a double leg and kind of had my hip,” Siebrecht said. “Most guys would kind of turn down and try to get an escape … just really being stubborn, not trying to get give up easy takedowns. Have them work for everything in the match, not giving up anything easy.”

After suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to Penn State’s then-sixth-ranked Levi Haines on Jan. 27, Siebrecht has now collected two straight wins over ranked opponents. Prior to besting Lewan, Siebrecht earned a 4-0 victory over Minnesota’s 17th-ranked Brayton Lee.

Since his defeat in Happy Valley, Siebrecht has moved up four spots in his weight class rankings.

Siebrecht said Brands had been telling his team to wrestle uninhibited. Iowa’s frontrunner at 157 pounds has taken the advice to heart.

“Just got to let it fly,” Siebrecht said. “You know, it’s kind of been something I’ve been working on. I’ve been holding back. Like years past, I’ve been holding back and now I’m emphasizing, ‘Let it fly’ in my matches. Just trying to score points, really, put them on the highlight reel.”