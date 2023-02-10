Live Results: Iowa takes on Michigan in Pioneer Showdown

The second-ranked Hawkeyes face off against the ninth-ranked Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 8 p.m.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands holds up Iowa’s No. 5 285-pound Tony Cassioppi’s arm to celebrate a victory during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-15.

Iowa looks to keep its momentum going against 9-3 Michigan. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series against the Wolverines, 33-26-1, and have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Tonight’s dual is headlined by a top-10 matchup at 285 pounds.

After suffering his first loss of the season against Penn State’s second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet, Iowa senior and third-ranked Tony Cassioppi takes on Wolverine fifth-year and top-ranked Mason Parris. Cassioppi is 0-3 in his career against Parris, being pinned twice in those bouts.

At 184 pounds, Hawkeye true freshman Drake Rhodes is projected to wrestle against Michigan graduate and ninth-ranked Matt Finesilver. Iowa senior and 12-ranked 184-pounder Abe Assad hasn’t wrestled since he was pinned by Wisconsin’s Tyler Dow on Jan. 22.

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 14 Jack Medley (MI) via major decision

After an opening minute with no scoring, Lee managed a two-point takedown at the edge of the circle. To close out the first period, Lee added another two-point takedown and a two-point near fall to take a 6-1 lead. The Hawkeye senior and four-time All-American dominated the rest of the way, outscoring Medley, 5-2, over the next two periods.

Iowa leads Michigan, 4-0.

133 POUNDS: No. 15 Brody Teske (IA) over Wilfried Tanefeu (MI) via tech fall

Teske started quickly, earning two two-point takedowns, an escape point, and two four-point near falls to take a commanding 13-3 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Teske added another two-point takedown and a four-point near fall to clinch a technical fall and win, 19-3.

Iowa leads Michigan, 9-0.

141 POUNDS: No. 2 Real Woods (IA) over Pat Nolan (MI) via major decision

Woods wasted no time in his match, earning a two-point takedown in the opening 30 seconds of the first period. The Hawkeye senior then added another two-point takedown and a four-point near fall to conclude the first period with an 8-1 lead. After outscoring Nolan, 3-0, during the second period, Woods added a two-point takedown and a stall-warning point to earn a 15-1 victory.

Iowa leads Michigan, 13-0.

149 POUNDS: No. 10 Max Murin (IA) over Chance Lamer (MI) via decision

Murin opened the scoring with a two-point takedown with 40 seconds remaining in the first period. In the second period, Murin outscored Lamer, 4-2, to lead, 6-3. With blood leaking near his left eye, Murin continued the attack in the third period with an escape point and two-point takedown. Collecting a 1:33 in riding time, Murin earned a 10-4 regular decision victory.

Iowa leads Michigan, 16-0.

157 POUNDS: No. 13 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over No. 10 Will Lewan (MI) via decision

After a scoreless first period, Lewan opened the scoring with an escape point. Trailing, 1-0, to begin the third period, Siebrecht evened the bout at one apiece with his own escape point and forced a sudden-death fourth period. With 57 seconds remaining in the extra period, Siebrecht earned a two-point takedown to take a 3-1 victory.

Iowa leads Michigan, 19-0.

165 POUNDS: No. 9 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over Alex Wesselman (MI) via fall

Wrestling with a brace around his left knee, Kennedy grabbed a quick two-point takedown to open the first period. After a quick headgear replacement with one minute remaining in the first, Kennedy earned another two-point takedown, then seconds later, forced the Wolverine freshman to the mat for a pin.

Iowa leads Michigan, 25-0.

174 POUNDS: No. 16 Nelson Brands (IA) over Joseph Walker (MI) via decision

Gripping Walker’s right leg, Brands forced the Michigan sophomore into the splits but was unable to collect a point in the first period. To open the second period, Brands earned an escape point to take a 1-0 lead. The Hawkeye senior then added to his lead with a stall-warning point to close the second period. With one minute remaining in the third period, Brands threw Walker to the mat for a two-point takedown. With 1:44 of riding time, Brands earned a 5-2 victory.

Iowa leads Michigan, 28-0.

184 POUNDS: No. 9 Matt Finesilver (MI) over Drake Rhodes (IA) via tech fall

In Rhodes’ fifth varsity match, the Hawkeye freshman trailed, 6-0, after the first period, suffering a two-point takedown and four-point near fall. In the second period, Finesilver added to his lead with an escape point, a two-point takedown, and a four-point near fall. With 22 seconds remaining in the second period, Finesilver then clinched a tech fall victory with another two-point takedown to push his lead to 15.

Iowa still leads Michigan, 28-5.

197 POUNDS: No. 11 Jacob Warner (IA) over Brendin Yatooma via tech fall

Warner dominated his match, collecting three four-point takedowns and two two-point takedowns en route to a 16-1 tech fall win within the first period.

Iowa leads Michigan, 33-5.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 1 Mason Parris over No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) via decision

Parris opened the scoring in the first period with a two-point takedown, but Cassioppi responded with an escape point to cut his deficit to one. Parris then added another two-point takedown, but Cassioppi again pushed back with another escape point to close out the first period. In the second period, Parris put up an escape point, but Cassioppi pulled Parris across his body and onto the mat for a two-point takedown. Tied at 5 apiece to open the third period, Cassioppi took the lead with a two-point takedown. Down 7-5, Parris collected an escape point and a two-point takedown to retake the lead and eventually close the match with a 9-7 victory.

FINAL: Iowa 33, Michigan 8

