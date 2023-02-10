Is Hands-Free Really Distraction-Free Driving?

If you’re an experienced driver, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that using a smartphone while driving is a recipe for disaster. It might lead to a terrible accident, resulting in severe injuries for you and possibly other people on the road, and perhaps even death. It might also lead to fines if you are caught.

While you may be tempted to check that notification you just got or you may want to check the phone’s GPS app, you should refrain from holding your phone during car journeys. So, one of the solutions people found were hands-free devices.

But are these devices truly distraction-free driving, though?

What Are Hands-Free Devices?

Hands-free devices allow someone to talk on the phone without having to hold their smartphone in their hands. They could either be a system installed in the dashboard of the vehicle, a Bluetooth earpiece, or anything of the sort.

You can answer calls without touching your phone, allowing you to still focus on the road. For this reason, many people consider them to be much safer.

Hands-Free Gadgets Available

There are all sorts of hands-free gadgets that people use while driving. Some of them include:

● Sun Visor Bluetooth Speaker Clip

This is a small type of speaker that can be clipped to the driver-side sun visor. After connecting it to a phone, the built-in monitor sensor activates, turning the speaker on automatically. The driver can then take calls during the car journey.

● Android Auto

You can connect this system to your Android smartphone. It can activate Google Assistant when you press the steering wheel button, and then allow you to access your maps, messages, contacts, and other things.

● Apple CarPlay

With this one, drivers can plug their iPhone devices into the system, gaining the ability to send and receive messages, make calls, and do other activities. It eliminates the need to touch your phone – you simply have to take advantage of Apple’s digital assistant or use Siri.

● Bluetooth Headset

These are perhaps the most common hands-free devices seen on drivers. You wear them over the ear, and they can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth. You can then answer calls and enjoy amazing sound quality without having to hold your phone.