Pulsz.com Promo Code & Review: Claim Exclusive Bonus Code

Pulsz.com is a sweepstakes casino that offers players the chance to win real prizes. As a new player, you can claim 5,000 Gold Coins and 2.3 free Sweeps Coins on signup with the exclusive promo code.

The site hosts over 300 slots, as well as a selection of other casino-style games. This article covers how Pulsz.com works and how to get started as a new player.

Highlights of Pulz.com:

Over 300 slot games

Real cash prizes

Mobile app

Purchase bonus

Multiple promos and giveaways

The Pulsz.com Welcome Offer

New players at this casino can get an exclusive welcome bonus of 5,000 free Gold Coins and 2.3 Sweeps Coins. In order to claim this offer, you just have to complete the account registration process – no deposit or purchase is required.

From there, you can claim free Gold Coins every day with the login bonus, as well as one Sweeps Coin. You can also get more free sweeps when you purchase promotional packages of Gold Coins.

How to Create an Account

You can open your Pulsz.com account, you need to complete the following steps:

Head to the Pulsz.com website or download the app. Click on the pink “Register” button. You can sign up instantly using your Facebook or Google account. Alternatively, you can provide an email and create a username and password. If you chose the latter option above, you will need to verify your account via email. Now your account should now be open with 5,000 GC and 2.3 SC that you can start playing with.

Pulsz is available in 47 states, with Washington, Idaho, and Nevada being the exceptions, so you can register if you don’t live in one of these states. The minimum age for playing is 18 and over; however, the age is raised to 21 in states where the law applies.

Can You Win Real Money at Pulsz.com?

As Pulsz is not a gambling operator, you cannot bet and win – or lose – real money when playing games on this site.

Instead, you use two forms of virtual currency which will be covered in more detail later on. Players in all eligible states have the chance to win varying prizes.

How Does the Currency System Work?

There are two different virtual currencies that you can use when playing at the Pulsz casino – Gold Coins (GC) and Sweeps Coins (SC). Here’s how each of these coins works:

Gold Coins (GC)

This is the staple virtual currency that you will use when playing games as standard contests at this casino. Gold Coins exist solely for the purposes of entertainment and have no real world value. They cannot be withdrawn, traded or used to redeem prizes of any kind – save for virtual rewards that only exist within the confines of the casino.

Sweeps Coins (SC)

Sweeps Coins are accrued in smaller amounts and can only be used to play games as promotional contests. Once your SC balance reaches a certain point, you will become eligible for sweepstakes prizes. These can be redeemed as prizes at the value of $1 USD = 1 SC.

Making Purchases

There is another difference to highlight here – Gold Coins can be purchased in bundles, and gained through bonuses, although it is not necessary to purchase these in order to play. Sweeps Coins, meanwhile, cannot be legally sold by the operator and are therefore only available to collect through bonuses. However, almost all GC bundles that you can purchase come with a free SC bonus.

You can purchase GC using the following payment methods:

Credit/debit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover)

Online bank transfer

ACH (E-check)

E-wallet (Skrill)

Redeeming Prizes

If you win a certain amount of SC when playing a game as a promotional contest, you will become eligible for a cash prize. You can redeem prizes at the rate of $1 USD = 1 SC to the following type of payment account:

Online bank transfer

ACH

PayPal

Skrill

Important info for redeeming prizes

Prize payment can take up to 10 days to process.

This may be longer for prizes exceeding $2,500.

Only one prize redemption can be processed every 48 hours.

Prize redemptions may be limited to $10,000 per day.

The maximum prize that can be redeemed in New York and Florida is $5,000.

Games at Pulsz.com

Pulsz.com has more than 300 slot games, as well as some other casino-style genres. The games here have been provided by some of the top games studios, including Pragmatic Play and Relax Gaming. Two of the most popular games that players enjoy here are Money Train 2 and The Dog House Megaways, both of which can also be found at real money casinos.

Site performance

Pulsz.com has a simple, colorful layout that makes everything easy to find. If the bright design isn’t to your liking, you can switch the website to dark mode. All of the games and areas of the site can be accessed directly from the homepage. Overall, it is a user-friendly site for players of all levels.

Pulsz casino app

There is a Pulsz casino app that can be downloaded for both iOS and Android devices. The app is fairly lightweight and offers all of the same capabilities as the mobile version of the website.

Conclusion

To summarize, Pulsz.com is a sweepstakes casino site that offers players the chance to win real cash prizes. It is accessible for players in 47 US states with the age limit being 18 and over in most locations. If you decide to register an account today, don’t forget to use the exclusive promo code to claim 5,000 free GC and 2.3 free SC without having to make a purchase.