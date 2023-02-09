Best Social Casino USA 2022: Stake USA Social Casino Site #1

There are many social casinos available in the US today. However, Stake.us is quickly emerging as the number one operator in the country and this article will explain why.

A large part of its popularity is owed to the exclusive 5% rakeback bonus that you can claim using the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL. With this offer, you can passively earn free coins when playing games such as Crash and other Stake Originals.

Original games not found anywhere else

Connect with other players in the chatroom

Sweepstakes prizes available with Stake Cash

Why Stake.us is the Best USA Social Casino

This article will take a look at the key aspects that make Stake.us the top social casino in the US. Here’s an quick overview, with details to follow:

Exclusive 5% rakeback bonus with the code: CRYPTGAMBL

Games can be played for free

High RTP up to 99%

300+ slots

Getting Started – Registering Your Account

You can open an account at Stake.us in minutes by completing these simple steps:

Once on the Stake.us homepage, hit the “Registration” button. Either complete the sign-up form provided or open your account via Facebook, Google or Twitch. Click on the checkbox to opt-in for promo code. In the box provided, enter the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.

Who Can Open an Account?

Anyone aged 21 or older who is located in one of the 45 eligible US states can open an account at this social casino.

The five states where access to Stake.us is restricted are:

Washington

Idaho

New York

Kentucky

Nevada

The Stake.us Welcome Bonus

All new players at the Stake social casino will automatically be granted the welcome bonus. Once your account has been fully verified and opened, you will find 5,000 Gold Coins and 1 Stake Cash in your account to get you started. You can then claim more free coins with the daily login bonus by signing into your account at least once in every 24 hour period.

Using the Exclusive Promo Code

You can supplement the regular welcome offer by using this exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL. This will unlock a 5% rakeback bonus that allows you to passively earn extra coins as you play. Every time that you wager on a game using either Gold Coins or Stake Cash, 5% of the house edge will be returned to you. This builds up over seven days and is paid into your balance at the end of the week.

How Does the Coins System Work?

There are two virtual coins that you can use at Stake.us. As is the standard, Gold Coins are the most common currency that you will use when playing games at this social casino. It is the “just for fun” currency that holds no value and cannot be withdrawn from the site.

Sweepstakes players can play games in Promotional Play mode using Stake Cash. This cannot be bought or sold but can be used to redeem prizes once you have won and played through a certain amount.

Getting Free Coins at Stake.us

Gold Coins can be purchased on the site, with most bundles coming with a free Stake Cash bonus. However, part of the reason why this is the number one rated social casino in the US is that you can play for free.

You can get free coins through the following means:

Welcome offer

Daily reload bonus

Exclusive 5% rakeback promo code

Social media competitions

Races and giveaways

Mail requests

Using the website

The website is very user-friendly with clear navigation. All areas of the social casino, including the games, promotions and your account, can be found on the right-hand side of your screen. Meanwhile, the live chat feed is always displayed, which allows you to communicate with other players. Lastly, you can open the help center and customer service contact by clicking on the headphones icon.

Is There a Mobile App?

There isn’t an official mobile app available; however, you can still access the social casino on your cell phone. The website has been optimized for mobile use, by reducing the live chat and menu content to pop-up buttons.

Games – Stake Originals

Stake.us has a game selection that is better than most of its competitors. While the selection of slots and table games from Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming provides plenty of fun, the Stake Originals are the real highlights.

Stake Originals, such as Crash, Dice and Plinko, are customizable, quick to play, and have very easy rules. Moreover, they are built on a fair algorithm with a high RTP of up to 99%. Also, you as the player have an influence over the outcome of the game.

Top 3 Stake Originals

Crash Dice Plinko

Top 3 Slots

Sweet Bonanza Lucky Phoenix Book of Time

Other Genres:

Table Games

Live dealers

Scratch cards

Prizes at Stake Social Casino

Being a sweepstakes casino, this operator does provide players with the opportunity to win prizes. Once you have accrued enough Stake Cash, you can redeem them for prizes at the rate of 1 Stake Cash = $1 USD.

To redeem prizes, take the following steps:

Go to Account, select Wallet, then “Redeem”

From there, you can redeem your prizes in one of these forms:

Gift cards

Merchandise

Cryptocurrency

Stake USA Social Casino – Conclusion

Stake.us has earned its place as the best US social casino thanks to its free-to-play options and unique games. Additionally, there are plenty of promotions and sweepstakes prizes. Last but not least, you have the 5% rakeback bonus with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.