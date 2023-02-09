Best Online Casino in Texas: Top 3 TX Casino Legal Alternatives

Texas has a reputation for being one of the strictest states regarding its online gambling laws. However, sweepstakes and social casinos are legal – providing you with an alternative option.

This article will cover the three best legal online casino alternatives in TX, which are Stake.us, BetRivers.net and Fortune Coins Casino. As a new player at Stake.us, you can claim a 5% rakeback bonus with this exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL.

What Are Sweepstakes Casinos?

As has been established, online casinos are not legal in texas, and nor are they likely to become legal anytime soon. Sweepstakes and social casinos operate in almost the same way, only the betting on the games is done with virtual currency instead of real money. Sweeps casinos offer players the chance to try out casino-style games completely free.

At most social casinos, you have two different types of coins:

Gold Coins: This is the main virtual currency that exists for entertainment purposes only. It cannot be withdrawn or used to redeem any real world prizes.

Sweeps Coins: This is the virtual currency that plays the role of sweepstakes entries. It can be used to redeem prizes that have value in the real world.

The Top 3 Online Casino Alternatives in TX

Here is a brief summary of the three best-rated legal online casino alternatives that are available to players in Texas:

Stake.us : Original games, high RTP and exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL

: Original games, high RTP and exclusive promo code: BetRivers.net – High quality casino games and a social sportsbook

– High quality casino games and a social sportsbook Fortune Coins: Massive welcome offer and huge jackpots

Below is a detailed look into the features that make these sweeps casinos stand out.

Stake.us

Stake.us is considered by many to be the number one social casino in the US today. The platform has some high profile partnership and sponsorship deals including Drake and the UFC. Highlights of this platform include the Stake Originals, which are unique games with simple rules and customizable gameplay.

You can win real prizes at Stake.us with Stake Cash, which is the house version of Sweeps Coins. Prizes at this casino can be redeemed as crypto, gift cards or merch. There is also the 5% exclusive rakeback bonus that you can claim with the code CRYPTGAMBL.

BetRivers.net

In terms of the way that it looks and feels, this social casino looks and feels like a real gambling site. As well as a casino, there is a social sportsbook, where you can bet on moneylines, totals and props using virtual currency. However, the one catch is that there are no prizes available – this site is purely for fun.

When it comes to the games, you can find titles from the same software studios that provide games to real online casinos. Some of the biggest names include NetEnt, Konami, and Red Tiger.

Fortune Coins

If Stake.us is the best-rated sweepstakes casino, Fortune Coins can’t be far behind,

with over one million active account holders and counting. The modest slot selection of around 50 games may seem underwhelming at first.

However, the driving force behind this operator are the jackpots. You can see the sweepstakes jackpots rising into the thousands in real time on your screen for eligible games. Cash prizes can be redeemed with Fortune Coins (Sweeps Coins) wins at the rate of 10 coins = $1 USD.

The Best Social Casino Bonuses in Texas

At all of the three operators mentioned above, you can start off by playing the games for free with the following welcome offers:

Claim a 5% rakeback bonus at Stake.us with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL .

with the exclusive promo code: . 250 VC($) when you register a new account at BetRivers.net

At Fortune Coins, you get 140,000 GC and 500 sweeps when you open your account

Here is a closer look at what you can get with each offer.

Exclusive promo code at Stake.us

When you register a new account with this operator, make sure to click the checkbox and enter the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL in the box provided. This will unlock an exclusive offer consisting of a 5% rakeback. This means that a proportion of each wager is given back to you every time you play a game. At the end of the week, the cumulative bonus is paid into your Gold Coins and Stake Cash balance.

BetRivers.net – Get free virtual coins

The welcome offer at BetRivers.net is a simple one. As soon as you open your account, you will find 250 free virtual coins (VC($) waiting in your balance. You can then win additional coins with the bonus wheel, which you can spin every four hours for a guaranteed win.

Fortune Coins welcome offer

This is perhaps the biggest bonus of the lot, as you will get 140,000 free Gold Coins when you open a new Fortune Coins account. On top of that, the bonus also consists of 500 free Fortune Coins, which are this operator’s version of Sweeps Coins.

Conclusion

So long as online casinos remain illegal in Texas, sweepstakes and social casino remain your only options. Such platforms offer you the chance to play casino style-games for free and even for the chance to win cash prizes. Before you do, remember to use the CRYPTGAMBL if you opt to register an account with Stake.us.

Texas Online Casinos FAQ

Are online casinos legal in Texas?

Real money online casinos are not legal in the state of Texas. However, alternatives are available in the form of sweepstakes and social casinos.

What sweepstakes casinos are available in Texas?

The vast majority of US sweepstakes casinos accept TX players. Stake.us, BetRivers.net and FortuneCoins.com are three platforms that deserve a notable mention and accept Texas players.

Can I win real money at online casinos in Texas?

Real money gambling online is not legal in any form in Texas, but you can win prizes at some sweepstakes casinos. Fortune Coins allows players to redeem cash prizes with sweeps when eligible.