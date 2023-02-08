Iowa’s political leaders react to President Joe Biden’s State of The Union Address

Iowa’s political leaders, on both sides of the aisle, shared their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s annual address. Republicans thought his address was divisive while Democrats praised his progressive agenda on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington

Iowa’s political leaders shared their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s political priorities that laid out during his State of the Union Address.

Biden outlined his successes in revitalizing the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. With record low unemployment and record-high job creation in the economy in his first two years of presidency.

Republicans criticized Biden’s handling of inflation, the crisis at the southern border, and a Fentanyl crisis.

Republicans Respond to Biden’s Progressive Agenda

“Halfway through the Biden administration, everyday goods are too costly, the border crisis is out of control, and the fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a new release Tuesday evening. “At the hands of big government, middle-class families, small businesses, and hardworking Iowans are suffering.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Northeast Iowa, said that this high inflation coupled with a crumbling relationship with China shows that Biden can’t lead the country without pandering to the radicals in the Democratic party.

“The state of our union is record high inflation, open borders, and letting China walk all over us,” Hinson said in a news release on Tuesday. “Rather than lay out a plan to restore our economy for everyone, keep our families safe, and stand up for American values, President Biden doubled down on his last two years of failed policies that hurt regular people to appease the most radical wing of his party.”

Hinson promised to work with Biden and Democrats to help veterans suffering from mental health issues. Hinson’s guest to the State of the Union was Seg. Trent Dirks, a veteran who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Hinson said that she is looking forward to working with Democrats on the issue.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Biden’s State of the Union address shows how out of touch Democrats and Biden are with Iowans’ needs.

“The Biden Administration has lost every sense of reality. President Biden believes the American people are naive and don’t see the crisis and chaos his administration has created,” Reynolds said in a news release. “The problems that face our country require new leadership, not a reelection speech.”

Democrats Praise Biden’s Progressive Agenda

Rita Hart, the newly elected leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, praised the Biden-Harris administration for its work on job growth and infrastructure updates that directly affect Iowa’s communities.

“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have pulled our nation back from the brink and set us on a path toward a fairer economy that rewards hard work,” Hart said in an email press release to reporters. “Here in Iowa, the Biden-Harris administration has created jobs to rebuild and strengthen our bridges and roads, to replace the lead pipes poisoning our water, and to connect our small towns with high-speed internet access.”