Iowa baseball setting high expectations for 2023

The Hawkeyes showed optimism ahead of the 2023 season at the team’s annual media day on Wednesday.

Iowa pitcher Zach Voelker juggles baseballs during the Iowa men’s baseball media day at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on February 8, 2023. With many new players on the field, head coach Rick Heller has his sights on Omaha.

The Iowa baseball team and head coach Rick Heller expressed high expectations for the 2023 season at the Hawkeyes’ annual media day on Wednesday at Duane Banks Field.

After losing out on a NCAA regional appearance last season, the Hawkeyes are determined to redeem themselves.

“It’s time to get out and go,” Heller said. “I’m just excited to get going. I think we have a chance to have an excellent team … I’m really excited about our offense. One through nine, I feel like this team has a chance to put nine really tough outs.”

Iowa welcomed 17 newcomers this year, including nine freshmen and eight transfers. But this Hawkeye squad hasn’t had trouble forming tightknit relationships off the diamond.

“There’s a lot of charisma on our team,” right handed-pitcher Marcus Morgan said. “We mesh better than any team I’ve been a part of. We have a great group of guys.”

On the mound

Right-handed pitcher Ty Langenberg, the D1Baseball Preseason Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, will be the Friday starter this season, Heller said. Langenberg went 7-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 14 appearances last season. Langenberg competed for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Cape Cod League in summer 2022, which he said gave him valuable experience to up his game in 2023.

“I was able to take a couple extra strides and really worked on a couple of pitches [in the Cape Cod League] that I think will definitely show up this season,” Langenberg said. “I put on a couple pounds, which is nice. I think the bullpen sessions are what I benefited most from.”

Langenberg also added the transition from former pitching coach Robin Lund to Sean McGrath, who previously was the pitching coach for the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been seamless and positive so far.

Utility player Keaton Anthony led the Hawkeye offense in 2022, batting .361, and he’s taking on a pitching role in 2023. The Hoschton, Georgia, native won Region 6A Two-Way Player of the Year and Gwinnett Dugout Club Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior in high school.

Anthony said taking on a pitching role has altered his routine and mindset, but he is confident in his abilities and believes he can help out the team, whether he’s in the box or on the bump.

“I’m not doing many throws in the field. Just throwing my bullpens, doing my live sets, and trying to take care of my arm as much as I can,” Anthony said. “But I’m ready for it. I did it in high school, so I’m excited to see what happens this year with it all.”

Zach Voelker, a right-handed pitcher and transfer from Long Beach State, brings experience to the Iowa pitching staff. Voelker, a 2022 Cape Cod League All-Star for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, throws three different pitches for strikes and tops out at 94 mph.

“[Zach] is just a guy that I feel I can throw out there and he’ll consistently give us a chance to win,” Heller said.

Heller said the biggest question surrounding the pitching staff is establishing starting rotations and managing the bullpen with the departure of three-year closer Dylan Nedved. But Heller is confident that the Hawkeyes can fill those holes and believes there are guys that have potential for a breakout season, such as right-hander Luke Llewellyn.

“[Luke’s] turnaround has been phenomenal,” Heller said. “He’s pounding the zone, developed a new pitch that he can throw for a strike. He’s one I’m really optimistic about.”

Dinged up

Right-handed pitcher and Iowa football wideout Brody Brecht couldn’t pitch in summer 2022 because of injuries. Heller said Brecht put too high of expectations on himself in his 17 appearances on the mound last season, but he’s getting healthier and looks more composed and in-control of his body.

“I think he’s in a really good place, considering all he’s went through with the injuries,” Heller said. “[Brecht] is still working on getting to what he would probably call 100 percent, but he’s in a good place right now and it seems to be getting better each week.”

Chase Moseley, a transfer from Kirkwood Community College, has dealt with hamstring issues since high school. He also recently suffered a minor injury during a collision and will miss a few days of practice. Heller said Moseley will be a big part of this team, but he’s in a fight for a spot in right field.

Impact freshmen

Left-handed pitcher Cade Obermueller and infielder Gable Mitchell, who are both graduates of Iowa City City High School, have shown potential to make an impact this season.

Heller said that Obermueller is definitely going to have a role this season, but he’s not sure what that role entails right now. Heller added that Mitchell brings intensity every day, is a very dynamic player, and has been steadily improving his offense.

After working with the freshman pitchers, Langenberg also said he’s been impressed with Obermueller.

“I think Cade’s a real standout guy and has potential,” Langenberg said. “I think he’s someone that can make a big impact on the back end of things from our bullpen.”

Opening day

The Hawkeyes open their season on Feb. 17 against Indiana State at the Snowball NCAA Baseball Classic at 2 p.m. in Port Charlotte, Florida.

“We’re going to continue to fight and compete. There’s a lot of importance that comes with these early games,” Langenberg said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time and the results will show in the end.”