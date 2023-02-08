5 Popular Dog Supplements in Iowa

With each passing year, attention to how we can best care for our pets’ health increases. For example, in the next 5 years, how much we spend on our pets is expected to grow from 103.6 billion to $358.62 billion in the US alone. And a big portion of that money will be spent on pet supplements.

Ten years ago, you were more likely to get a strange look if you told someone you give your dog a supplement like a multivitamin. However, ten years from now, you’ll probably get a strange look if you say you don’t.

Wellness supplements, such as those by Innovetpet, can have a multitude of benefits for pretty much every dog. Let’s take a look at the five most popular supplements for dogs to find which ones can help your best furbuddy.

1. Mobility Support

According to some research, 1 in 5 dogs will suffer mobility or joint issues in their lifetime. In some purebreds, more than 70% of them can be affected by the symptoms of hip dysplasia.

So it makes complete sense as to why mobility support supplements are some of the first supplements pet owners give to their dogs to care for their health.

Today’s mobility support supplements are usually a mixture of ingredients/other supplements that have proven to work well for combating issues such as inflammation and pain that often come along with joint issues while simultaneously working to restore mobility.

Glucosamine

Glucosamine has been recommended by veterinarians as a suitable treatment for osteoarthritis. Especially if the dog sees harsh side effects from the common medications used to treat the mobility-hindering disease.

Glucosamine is a building block of cartilage, the tissue that protects and cushions the joints, and supplementation of it may help rebuild it.

MSM

Research has found that MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) can help lower inflammation while reducing joint pain. Additionally, MSM can help support the immune system, may have cancer-fighting properties, and can improve skin and coat conditions.

Omega 3s

Essential omega-3 fatty acids, the main component behind fish oil supplements, are perhaps the most thoroughly researched supplement you’ll find in our article. Thanks to that and the fact