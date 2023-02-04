Photos: University of Iowa Dance Marathon 29

Jerod Ringwald and Lillie Hawker
February 4, 2023

University of Iowa Dance Marathon 29 raised about $1.17 million dollars on Saturday through 24 hours of dancing. Participants started at 7 p.m. on Friday.

020423_uidancemarathon_JRLH015
Gallery|18 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
A member of dance marathon unties sheets during the University of Iowa’s 29th Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The event raised about $1.17 million in 24 hours.
