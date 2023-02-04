Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, 81-79. The Hawkeyes were led by Tony Perkins’ 32 points.

Before the game, Illinois’ student section, Orange Krush, tweeted Iowa athletics had voided 200 tickets they planned on using to attend the game. Iowa men’s basketball released its own statement after.

“The Iowa Athletics department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men’s basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club,” Iowa Athletics’ statement read. “In following up with that organization, it became clear this was not factual. When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization.”

Additionally, Iowa donated tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids after the situation.