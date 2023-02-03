Live updates: UI Dance Marathon 29 nears

Our team of reporters is covering the 24-hour event from inside the Iowa Memorial Union and will provide updates throughout.

Participants dance during Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union at in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Last year’s event was held virtually with limited in-person participants.

Read our Q&A with Dance Marathon Executive Director Raginya Handoo ahead of the beginning of the “Big Event” this evening.

The Daily Iowan: How do you feel going into this year with Dance Marathon, as it’s the first year back to a pre-pandemic setting?

Handoo: Yes, the last time we had an in-person Dance Marathon “Big Event” would have been my freshman year, so Dance Marathon 26. It was 2020, and it was in February right before the pandemic hit. Ever since then, we’ve had two virtual events … It’s been challenging, navigating this new area, because we’re basing everything on whatever we remember that happened our freshman year.

Many of us who are not only executives, but even our entire leadership team have never really experienced a “Big Event” in person, except for when we were freshmen. They were dancers and as dancers, you only know a little of what’s going on behind the scenes or the planning. We’re doing our best, relying a lot on our advisors and alumni, and just a lot of the groups we work with … we’ve been well supported, which is always positive and always great to have, but it’s exciting.

I can tell a lot of the anticipation is building with not only our leadership team, but dancers because you see all these crazy, incredible pictures and videos, but no one’s experienced that in a while. So, there is a high expectation, but I think we can reach it.

DI: What’s going to be different at Dance Marathon 29?

Handoo: We’re bringing back many of our traditions that we’ve lost throughout the years. Lots of things we couldn’t replicate or mimic during a virtual year. We’re trying to turn back to the in-person stuff. During the COVID virtual years, it was nice because we got a bit of a reset. We got to talk more closely with our leadership members and dancers to survey them and really understand what they want out of Dance Marathon, what’s not needed, or where there is a need that we can fill.

We want to make sure that there’s accommodations, if necessary, for everybody to enjoy Dance Marathon. One of the things we’re doing this year is we have a morale dance we show every year, and our captains go up and perform it every hour. This year, we are also making a video that is an accommodated version of this morale dance because it’s something that people typically want to learn at the big event, and we have the opportunity for everyone to learn it….We’re also trying to pull in more student organization involvement this year to foster that partnership, so other student organizations will be performing at our big event, a lot of the performative ones, like dance groups and singing groups.

Additionally, the classic “Kiddo Graduation” or “Halfway There” they’ve always been a tradition. We’re making little tweaks based on what we have heard and the feedback we’ve received, while still staying true to Dance Marathon and keeping those traditions that everybody knows and loves.

– Transcription by Natalie Miller

Read the entire Q&A here and check back for updates throughout the event.

Live Updates

7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies are expected to kick off, starting 24 hours of dancing and fundraising, from the Iowa Memorial Union.