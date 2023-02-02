12 Ways to Make Your Student Travel Budget Go Further
February 2, 2023
Student travel can be a great way to see the world on a budget. However, it can be easy to go over your budget if you’re not careful. So here are 12 ways that you can make your student travel budget go further!
Your time as a student is a great opportunity to visit some other places too. You’ll usually have longer periods off school than you will get off work, and you have fewer responsibilities, meaning you can just get up and go somewhere if you feel like it.
But money is a big issue for students, and most students need to travel on a shoestring budget. So how do you combine your desire for travel with your need to not spend too much money? Here are 12 ways to make your budget go further when you travel as a student.
1. Choose Your Destination Carefully
Research different locations to find out which ones will offer the best value for money. You can also look into tourist discounts or student discounts that may be available in certain countries. There are various websites that will tell you about the realistic budget you need in different countries, accounting for different things such as accommodation, food and entertainment. Use these resources thoroughly to help plan your trip.
2. Research Accommodation Options
Accommodation can be a big expense, so look into all the options before you make any decisions. Try to find hostels or budget hotels that offer discounts for students. You can also look into couchsurfing, which is a great way to meet local people and save money on accommodation. Sometimes staying just outside a city center or popular tourist area can make a lot of sense – but check how much you might spend on local transport or taxis if you do this.
3. Choose Unpopular Flight Times
Flexibility with your flight times can really help you save money. Flights that arrive in the middle of the night or first thing in the morning tend to be a lot cheaper than the more popular ones. When searching for a flight, keep your flying dates flexible so you can see the cheapest days to fly around the general time you wish to travel. And remember to claim flight delay compensation if you experience any flight disruption.
4. Consider Using Budget Airlines
If you’re traveling within Europe, there are lots of budget airlines out there. They usually offer incredibly cheap flights that you can take advantage of if you’re willing to sacrifice some comfort or flexibility with your travel plans.
5. Think About Group Travel
Traveling in groups can sometimes be cheaper. If you’re traveling with family or friends, look for deals that involve multiple tickets – the more people there are on the booking, the cheaper it will be. Also consider all inclusive packages if you’re planning a resort vacation. While they can seem more expensive to begin with, when you consider the fact that your meals and drinks will be included, it could turn out to be a better deal. And many people like to know exactly how much they’ll be spending ahead of their trip too.
6. Don’t Forget About Food
Food can be expensive in certain parts of the world, so try to research the local cuisine ahead of time. Look for places where you can buy groceries or pre-made food that is cheaper than eating out. Staying in accommodation that has kitchen facilities can help. Also consider cheaper options such as street food, local markets or simple cafes. If you plan your meals and snacks ahead of time, then you won’t have to worry about spending too much on food while you’re away.
7. Use Public Transportation
If you’re staying in a big city, using public transportation is usually cheaper than getting a taxi. Most cities have discount cards for tourists, so look into this before you go. Also consider walking or cycling around when you can, as this will cost you nothing but your time.
8. Look Into Free Activities
Before heading off on your trip, research all the free activities you can do at your destination. Many cities have parks, museums and galleries that are completely free to visit. There’s also usually free yoga classes, walking tours, and other activities available too. Checking out the local events calendar can also help you find interesting things to do that won’t cost you anything.
9. Take Advantage of Tourist Deals
Many cities and towns offer tourist deals that can save you money on activities and attractions. Look into buying a city pass or tourist card, which will usually give you discounts on lots of different places. Many restaurants and shops also offer special discounts to tourists, which can be a great way to save money.
10. Consider Your Currency Options
If you’re traveling abroad, it’s important to think about how you’re going to handle your currency. Look into buying a prepaid travel card or getting cash from an ATM when you arrive at your destination. Exchange rates can vary, so it’s worth shopping around to make sure you get the best deal. In some cases, it may be cheaper to use your bank’s international transfer service. There are also some credit cards especially designed for travel, and they won’t charge you any or much to exchange money from your home currency. Always travel with a bit of extra money for unexpected expenses too.
11. Be Smart With Souvenirs
Souvenirs can be a great way to remember your trip and give something special to your friends and family. But souvenirs can be expensive, so try to find cheaper options such as postcards, small trinkets or local craft items. Shopping around and haggling can help you find the best prices too.
12. Don’t Forget About Insurance
Insurance is one of the most important things to consider when you’re traveling. Make sure you get a quote for a good travel insurance policy before you leave, and read the conditions carefully. Insurance can be expensive, but it will save you money if something goes wrong.