12+Ways+to+Make+Your+Student+Travel+Budget+Go+Further

Research different locations to find out which ones will offer the best value for money. You can also look into tourist discounts or student discounts that may be available in certain countries. There are various websites that will tell you about the realistic budget you need in different countries, accounting for different things such as accommodation, food and entertainment. Use these resources thoroughly to help plan your trip.

2. Research Accommodation Options

Accommodation can be a big expense, so look into all the options before you make any decisions. Try to find hostels or budget hotels that offer discounts for students. You can also look into couchsurfing, which is a great way to meet local people and save money on accommodation. Sometimes staying just outside a city center or popular tourist area can make a lot of sense – but check how much you might spend on local transport or taxis if you do this.

3. Choose Unpopular Flight Times

Flexibility with your flight times can really help you save money. Flights that arrive in the middle of the night or first thing in the morning tend to be a lot cheaper than the more popular ones. When searching for a flight, keep your flying dates flexible so you can see the cheapest days to fly around the general time you wish to travel. And remember to claim flight delay compensation if you experience any flight disruption.

4. Consider Using Budget Airlines

If you’re traveling within Europe, there are lots of budget airlines out there. They usually offer incredibly cheap flights that you can take advantage of if you’re willing to sacrifice some comfort or flexibility with your travel plans.

5. Think About Group Travel

Traveling in groups can sometimes be cheaper. If you’re traveling with family or friends, look for deals that involve multiple tickets – the more people there are on the booking, the cheaper it will be. Also consider all inclusive packages if you’re planning a resort vacation. While they can seem more expensive to begin with, when you consider the fact that your meals and drinks will be included, it could turn out to be a better deal. And many people like to know exactly how much they’ll be spending ahead of their trip too.

6. Don’t Forget About Food

Food can be expensive in certain parts of the world, so try to research the local cuisine ahead of time. Look for places where you can buy groceries or pre-made food that is cheaper than eating out. Staying in accommodation that has kitchen facilities can help. Also consider cheaper options such as street food, local markets or simple cafes. If you plan your meals and snacks ahead of time, then you won’t have to worry about spending too much on food while you’re away.