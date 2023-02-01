Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 86-70. The jersey of former Iowa player Chris Street was hung on a chair near the rest of the Iowa team to honor his memory since his passing nearly 30 years ago.

Iowa struggled to match Northwestern’s pace early in the game, but slowly picked things up and found their groove over time. At the end of the first half the score was tied 39-39.

As the second half progressed Iowa continued to increase the intensity, gaining and holding onto a lead through the end of the game.

The Hawkeyes next take on Illinois at on Saturday in Iowa City.