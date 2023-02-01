DITV: Vice Iowa City celebrates 5 years in Iowa City

February 1, 2023
DITV News
DITV: An Introduction to the Iowa Legislature 2023
DITV
DITV: Reynolds Addresses the Condition of the State
DITV: New Holiday Lights Brighten Iowa City
DITV: Iowa City Police Department Holiday Clothing Drive
DITV: Kanye West Faces More Controversy
DITV: Holiday Thieves Market Tradition Returns
DITV: Iowa City Theatres Celebrate the Holiday Season
Walker Homestead Hosts Vintner’s Run 5k
DITV: Fri Nov 11th, 2022
DITV: Iowa Weightlifting Club Hosts Weightlifting Championship